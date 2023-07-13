Travel Technology Association Welcomes Nicole Brewin as its New Vice President of Government Affairs
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry and consistent advocate for public policy that supports a competitive and transparent marketplace, has hired Nicole Brewin and Bethany Reitsma to support its public policy advocacy and membership growth initiatives.
Brewin joins Travel Tech from the Railway Supply Institute (RSI), where she led its government affairs practice for over two decades. In that capacity, Brewin built RSI’s advocacy program into the organization’s largest team, secured historic investment levels for rail grants in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and created its Political Action Committee, where she tripled its annual fundraising efforts. Prior to her work at RSI, Brewin worked as a Legislative Assistant for Congressman Peter Visclosky (IN-01.)
“I am so pleased to welcome Nicole to Travel Tech. Not only is she a transportation policy pro, Nicole is also an expert in working closely with trade association member companies. I look forward to working with her to expand Travel Tech’s advocacy efforts to empower traveler choice and support our growing membership.”
Bethany Reitsma is Travel Tech’s new Industry Relations Manager. Reitsma manages marketing, communications, and public policy projects and supports the association’s membership growth initiatives. Prior to joining Travel Tech in February, Reitsma worked for the XR Association as its Marketing & Membership Coordinator, where she led membership recruitment efforts, developed and executed its grassroots advocacy strategy, and co-managed member communications.
“While innovations, advancements, and change are to be expected in the world of travel technology, our Association’s commitment to promoting transparency and competition through education and advocacy remains consistent,” Chadwick said. “Travel Tech supports its members to address both policy changes and challenges. I am excited to lead Travel Tech with Nicole and Bethany by my side.”
Brewin holds a bachelor’s degree in political science & history from Marymount University. Reitsma earned her bachelor’s degree in politics & philosophy at Washington & Lee University.
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) empowers traveler choice by advocating for public policy that promotes marketplace transparency and competition. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including online travel agencies, metasearch engines, short-term rental platforms, global distribution systems, and travel management companies.
