Introducing "The Dawn of AI" - A Gripping Techno-Thriller by Ryan LeKodak
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan LeKodak, an acclaimed science fiction author, unveils his latest masterpiece, "The Dawn of AI". This gripping techno-thriller takes readers on a thrilling journey through a world where humanity's reliance on artificial intelligence reaches critical levels.
In the not-so-distant future of 2040, the world stands dependent on artificial intelligence to run transportation systems. Gaius, a self-driving software created by Gaius Corporation, controls everything, from planes to cars, ships, and trains. But one fateful day, the AI malfunctions, leading to a global catastrophe named Mayday. This catastrophic event results in the loss of millions of lives and leaves others separated from their loved ones, forced to endure homelessness and overflowing hospitals.
"The Dawn of AI" explores the aftermath of Mayday as it follows the stories of seemingly unrelated characters, from a college student on the autism spectrum to a pair of conjoined twins and their CIA handler, the head of an autism research center, and the chief programmer of a world-renowned company. Ryan LeKodak skillfully weaves these seemingly unrelated stories into a fast-paced, parallel plot. The characters are unique and fully realized, revealing their emotional sides and pasts, which have shaped their decisions and brought them to this point.
LeKodak's debut novel explores the pros and cons of AI, showcasing how it can be used to save lives in some instances, while also posing dangers in others. The story prompts thought-provoking discussions about the future of artificial intelligence and the role of humanity in controlling and managing it.
Praised by readers and critics alike, "The Dawn of AI" leaves readers on the edge of their seats with its explosive action, gripping combat scenes, and intelligent contemplation of important issues. LeKodak's writing builds tension and suspense with every turn of the page, while the story's themes of technology, humanity, and power keep readers engaged throughout.
The book also features a satisfying twist at the end and an intriguing epilogue that hints at a possible sequel, leaving readers eagerly anticipating what's to come.
"The Dawn of AI" by Ryan LeKodak is available now in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.
For media inquiries, interviews, and review copy requests, please contact:
Ryan LeKodak
ryan.lekodak@gmail.com
www.ryanlekodak.com
Ross Rojek
