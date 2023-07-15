The Mortgage Calculator Raises Loan Officer Compensation to up to 250bps

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a lender that pays some of the highest compensation for loan officers. They have now raised compensation even more, to up to 250bps

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Mortgage Calculator continues it's mission to be the best lender for mortgage loan originators to work at. After already having some of the highest compensation in the industry, they have announced a raise in compensation to up to 250bps (2.5%). The Mortgage Calculator not only has the highest commission for loan officers, but also has the most unique product offerings with thousands of loan programs including DSCR, Bank Statement Loans, Fix and Flip, Ground Up Construction, Commercial, Land, and Reverse Mortgages.Loan officers that join The Mortgage Calculator also have access to their proprietary technology built for loan officers, by loan officers. The founders of the company come from a marketing and technology background so the technology and leads provided at The Mortgage Calculator are second to none. "We have always strived to be the best company for loan officers to work for. We build our technology to make their jobs easier and provide support. So we are excited to be able to pay even more now." says the COO Kyle Hiersche. With over 330 loan officers nationwide, The Mortgage Calculator is constantly expanding and looking for the biggest Mortgage Loan Originators to work with.About The Mortgage Calculator:The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage, please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com NMLS#: 23774592125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220Miami, FL 33137

