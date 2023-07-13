Passione Brands® Celebrates National Prosecco Week (July 17-23) by Bringing Modern Twist to Culinary Traditions of Italy
One of Passione Brands' new vegan pizza products: featured image is the Cornmeal Crust 100% Vegan Sausage, Mushroom & Sun-Dried Tomato Pizza 10"
Maestro Pizzaiolo Pizza Chef Fabrizio Cercatore Hosts “Passione for Prosecco”; Extends Brand with Vegan Pizza Line & Dining Aboard The Prosecco—38’ Motor Yacht
Where I come from, good food is a way of life. At Passione, we're dedicated to carrying forth the rich tradition of Italian cuisine through our artisan offerings & gastronomic experiences in the U.S.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sun is shining, the weather is warming and at Passione Brands® (www.passionebrands.com)—Where Flour Becomes Art ®—no authentic Italian dining experience can start without Prosecco. As part of National Prosecco Week (July 17-23, 2023), Passione Brands will be celebrating with “Passione for Prosecco,” at the Emporio in Berkeley with a Prosecco tasting flight and a special Prosecco pairing menu. Specially-created for the epicurious, the evening will also introduce Passione’s new line of vegan pizza, and offer diners an opportunity to enjoy pizza, Prosecco and celebrate their ongoing culinary love affair. As part of the festivities this month, Passione will also unveil the Prosecco, a luxurious 38’ motor yacht, to bring the Italian dining experience perfected at Passione Emporio to the famous San Francisco Bay.
— Maestro Pizzaiolo Chef Fabrizio Cercatore, Passione Brands
Chef Fabrizio is a master at his craft, dedicated to providing an exceptional Italian experience. A Maestro Pizzaiolo, Chef Fabrizio was born by Lago Maggiore and grew up in La Spezia (Cinque Terre, Italy), a picturesque village on the Ligurian Coast in the hills overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. From a young age, Chef Fabrizio knew he wanted to pursue a career as a Maestro Pizzaiolo. He attended IPAS, the prominent Italian professional culinary school; and, at a regional pizza competition, was one of only five chefs to earn the highest mark of 1,000 points. He opened La Tavernetta on the Italian Riviera and Pizzeria Discovolo in Manarola (Cinque Terre) which quickly rose in popularity with locals and tourists. Chef Fabrizio moved to California in 2008 to pursue his Italian-American dream and share his passion for Italian cuisine. In 2009, he founded HOT ITALIAN, where he was the Maestro Pizzaiolo. In 2012, he introduced his artisan flour mix, and later that same year he officially launched Passione Brands—his most personal project to date—with the spirit of combining the highest quality of United States grown artisan flours and grains, locally sourced products, and the culinary customs of Italy.
“Where I come from, good food is a way of life. At Passione Brands, we are dedicated to carrying forth the rich tradition of Italian cuisine through our artisan offerings and gastronomic experiences in the U.S.,” said Maestro Pizzaiolo Chef Fabrizio Cercatore, owner and founder, Passione Brands. “I am passionate about innovating and bringing a fresh perspective to dishes I love while always respecting the true essence of Italian cuisine. By aligning with like-minded partners, and creating menus that cater to a wide array of preferences and palates within unparalleled settings, I aim to create a culinary journey that will leave a lasting impression on all of our guests.”
Passione for Prosecco at Passione Emporio on 5th
Kicking off National Prosecco Week, Passione Emporio will feature a Prosecco tasting ($19pp)—a flight of three proseccos: Le Contesse Prosecco DOC Brut Single Fermentation, Bociamatta Premium Prosecco Rosé and Ardenghi Prosecco DOC Millesimato Extra Dry. Consumers can also enjoy Emporio’s Prosecco Menu ($75pp) offering Fritto di Gamberoni e Calamari paired with Le Contesse Prosecco DOC Brut Single Fermentation, followed by Twin Mussels paired with Bociamatta Premium Prosecco Rosé and concluding with a Cantaloupe Prosecco Panna Cotta served with Ardenghi Prosecco DOC Millesimato Extra Dry. All of the menu items, including the featured menu during National Prosecco Week, are prepared in-house using local organic ingredients. To make reservations, call +1-510-612-8677 or visit Open Table.
Next-Generation Vegan Pizza
The introduction of Passione’s new artisan vegan pizza line is among Chef Fabrizio culinary masterpieces, showcasing his creativity, dedication to his craft, and representing his continued commitment to culinary innovation, health and sustainability. As a leading organic pizza dough company, Passione specializes in crafting pizzas to bring the flavors and tastes of Italy to every palate. The flavor combinations—Vegan Margherita; Vegan Sausage, Mushroom & Sun-Dried Tomato; and Vegan Pepperoni & Kalamata Olive—are each available on one of three different styles of crust: Passione Signature Blend Gluten Free Crust, Original Non-GMO Crust, and Berkeley Cornmeal Crust. Consumers can enjoy the vegan creations, alongside traditional Italian dishes at The Emporio, and at select stores in the Bay Area, including Rainbow Grocery. To become a Wholesale partner and carry our products, email: info@passionepizza.com or visit www.passionebrands.com/location and fill out the online form.
Set Sail Aboard The Prosecco with Chef Fabrizio Cercatore
The latest innovation from Chef Fabrizio is based on his love and passion for the sea. “Growing up in La Spezia, the marine life in the San Francisco Bay area reminds me of the beauty and simplicity of my home. I wanted to create a way to extend the Emporio in a unique setting where people can connect and enjoy a delicious Italian meal on the Bay,” added Chef Fabrizio. Starting this month, Passione will offer dining experiences for 4-6 people aboard The Prosecco, Passione’s 38’ motor yacht, complete with Prosecco, appetizers, and a meal, to celebrate the day, the week, special life occasions, and more. To learn more, visit: www.passionebrands.com/prosecco-yacht, call +1-510-612-8677, email: info@passionepizza.com.
About Passione Brands®
Created by Northern Italian born Fabrizio Cercatore, Passione Brands combines deeply rooted Italian culinary traditions with California logic and fresh local organic ingredients. True to authentic Italian culture, Passione invites a modern audience to celebrate food as more than nourishment but as life itself. Art is the creative expression of life and Passione Brands is Where Flour Becomes Art ®. Based in Berkeley, California, Passione Brands features a range of handcrafted and high quality pizza dough, flour, pasta and gelato for individual home chefs, retailers and restaurants. The innovative products can be enjoyed at Passione Emporio in Berkeley, aboard The Prosecco on the Bay, at various retailers, and on Amazon. Visit www.passionebrands.com, and follow on Facebook, and Instagram.
"La passione per la pizza" (translation: Passion for Pizza)