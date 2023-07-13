Merch Momentum AI Heralds a New Era of Innovation and Efficiency for Print-on-Demand Professionals

Merch Momentum AI Chatbot ChatGPT

Merch Momentum AI Changes the Game for Print-on-Demand and eCommerce

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary synthesis of creative power and artificial intelligence, Merch Momentum, under the leadership of CEO and Founder Michael Essany, proudly unveils Merch Momentum AI.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with the artificial intelligence experts at Dante AI, Merch Momentum's first-of-its-kind chatbot offers unprecedented insights and guidance to print-on-demand (POD) professionals, tshirt creators, graphic designers, ecommerce entrepreneurs, and merch makers.

Merch Momentum AI, trained on an exhaustive, six-year catalog of Merch Momentum Strategy Guides, as well as Michael Essany's entire private product archive as a POD seller, provides a tool unmatched in the industry. Combining the intimate knowledge of Essany's brain and body work along with the unrivaled power of ChatGPT, Merch Momentum AI is accessible on-demand 24/7, delivering personalized, actionable, and experienced advice tailored to your unique queries.

Launching exclusively as part of a subscription bundle, which includes the Merch Momentum Monday Strategy Guide, Merch Momentum Seasonal Niche Strategy Guide, and the E-Momentum Strategy Guide, Merch Momentum AI stands as your creative coach, brainstorming partner, research assistant, and design consultant.

“By partnering with Dante AI, we have created a powerful tool that can offer a personalized answer to any query about a niche or strategy. The depth and breadth of insights will feel so much like my personal guidance, you will feel as though you've secured my personal coaching services around the clock," states Michael Essany.

With an intimate understanding of graphic design, pricing, listing, and marketing strategies for POD, Merch Momentum AI is well equipped to answer a wide range of questions. For example:

• "What seasonal niches would Michael recommend for August and how can I incorporate them into a gothic aesthetic?"

• "Based on Michael's writings and teachings, what are some clever ways to connect the dog niche and the graduation niche for creating a graphic t-shirt?"

• "What is Michael's advice on how to price t-shirts and how can I apply it to my vegan niche t-shirt?"

The launch of Merch Momentum AI signifies a turning point for the POD community and a new dawn of creativity and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Merch Momentum. Our advanced AI technology, combined with the deep industry knowledge of Merch Momentum, has resulted in a truly revolutionary tool. We believe that Merch Momentum's platform, powered by Dante AI, will redefine how print-on-demand professionals operate, bringing innovation and efficiency to the industry," says Ilir Osmanaj, CTO of Dante AI, Inc.