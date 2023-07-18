Aspire.io’s Creator Marketplace Opens Access to 1 Million+ Creators
Aspire’s Creator Marketplace allows influencers to seamlessly partner with their favorite brands to create some of the most impactful social campaigns
Aspire.io, the leading influencer marketing platform, today announced that the world's largest creator marketplace has opened up access to over a million high-quality creators. The only marketplace of its kind and size in the influencer marketing space, Aspire's Creator Marketplace unlocks lucrative and authentic partnerships at scale, enabling brands to drive awareness, conversions, and return on investment (ROI).
— Patricia Streff, fitness influencer and nutritionist
Historically, the Aspire platform has paid out over $100 million to creators and generally has 1000+ active campaigns at any given time. Aspire’s Creator Marketplace fosters meaningful partnerships between brands and creators as Aspire does not take any fees from the creators. Unlike other platforms that cater to either creators or brands, Aspire’s unique technology bridges this gap and allows creators to seamlessly partner with brands to create some of the most impactful social campaigns in pop culture.
“With Aspire I felt like we had a great pool of influencers to choose from and were able to achieve amazing performance because of it," said Kelly Cunningham, Brand Content and Social Media Manager, at Interstate Batteries. “What sets them apart is the high quality of content they create.”
Aspire’s Creator Marketplace is home to an diverse, talented group of creators, ensuring brand campaigns are well-rounded and tell brand stories with creativity and authenticity. From award-winning digital illustrators and athletes to musicians, parents, and photographers, this vibrant hub of talent offers brands the unique opportunity to craft campaigns that truly resonate with their target market.
Brands like Interstate Batteries and Purple Mattress have experienced the benefits of high-quality influencer-generated content not only to boost awareness but also drive ROI. Misty Bond, Director of PR and Communications at Purple, was able to see a 386% increase in ROI that she attributes to the amazing talent she was able to find on the platform.
“From mommy bloggers to YouTubers to animators, we’ve found amazing creators through the platform,” said Misty. “I would not be able to manage a growing list of influencers without Aspire.”
By tapping into the wealth of talented content creators in Aspire’s Creator Marketplace, brands can scale with precision, saving time while still finding the right creators for any given campaign.
With Aspire’s newly expanded Creator Marketplace, brands can:
- Activate “always on” inbound interest - Spend less time building lists and more time building relationships.
-Save time on creator sourcing - Aspire offers six unique ways to fill campaign rosters yet 10-50% of creators from any given campaign come from the Creator Marketplace.
- Work with diverse creators for more well-rounded content - Then, repurpose this influencer-generated content in paid ads that optimize return on ad spend (ROAS) and reduce costs.
- Quickly launch campaigns that convert - Brands can leverage insights into creator metrics like authenticity scores and engagement rates to pinpoint influencers who specialize in driving conversions.
To request a demo of Aspire and its Creator Marketplace, click here.
About Aspire.io:
Aspire.io is the leading influencer marketing platform driving positive influence at scale. Since 2014, Aspire has helped brands build and manage relationships with millions of influencers and deliver outsized value. Brands and creators use Aspire to find and vet each other, activate influencer marketing campaigns of any size, and put the magic of branded content to work at scale. As a recognized leader by Forrester Research, Aspire has paid out over $100M to creators and is trusted by over 900 top brands like Ray-Ban, Maude, Garnier, M&M’s, and 1-800 contacts. For more information about Aspire’s leading platform or to get in touch with our expert-in-house agency services team, please visit www.aspire.io
