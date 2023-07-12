Department of Health Closes Maui Brewing In Lahaina Due To Cockroach And Rodent Infestation

Posted on Jul 12, 2023 in Newsroom

Lahaina, HI – During a complaint and routine inspection on July 10, 2023, the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard at Maui Brewing Company to protect public health due to a cockroach and rodent infestation. The restaurant, owned and operated by Amakua Holdings Inc., is located at 4405 Honoapi‘ilani Highway #217 in Lahaina.

The food establishment received the red placard on July 10, 2023 and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.

During the inspection, DOH observed abundant evidence of a rodent and cockroach infestation. Rodent droppings and live cockroach activity were observed throughout the establishment, including on food items including pizza dough, in refrigeration units where food is stored and on food contact surfaces where food is prepared. Live cockroach activity included a mixture of adult, juvenile and un-hatched egg cases, indicating an active population. Two dead rodents were also observed in rodent traps within the downstairs food storage room during the inspection.

The restaurant was also cited for holes and openings where pests can enter; a build-up of grease and food debris which attracts pests; an accumulation of clutter which serves as pest harborage; and lack of soap and paper towels at the kitchen handwash sink.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen to the public:

Develop and conduct an aggressive pest control treatment and monitoring plan by a professional pest control company to eradicate the current pest infestation;

Deep clean the facility to remove all pest harborage conditions, such as the grease build-up and food debris and clutter within upstairs storage rooms; and

Seal all openings within the walls, ceiling and floors to prevent pest entry.



A follow-up inspection is scheduled for July 12, 2023.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, visit http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the health department’s placard program, visit http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.