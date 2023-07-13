Fishtank Awarded Sitecore's Prestigious Rising Star Award
This recognition emphasizes Fishtank's commitment to delivering top-tier customer satisfaction & the exceptional implementation of SaaS projects like XM Cloud.
Fishtank, a leading SaaS solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been distinguished with the esteemed Rising Star Award from Sitecore. This accolade showcases Fishtank's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding customer value and applauds the significant success of its strategic partnership with Sitecore.
— Dan Cruickshank
Sitecore's Rising Star Award spotlights industry leaders for their innovative spirit, superior service, and consistent dedication to customer satisfaction. This recognition solidifies Fishtank's commitment to developing premium digital solutions, uniquely tailored to meet each client's needs.
Dan Cruickshank, President & CEO of Fishtank, shared his enthusiasm about the award: "This award is more than just a recognition of our achievements—it represents an endorsement of our effective strategy and forward-thinking vision. It accentuates our strategic alliance with Sitecore, a partnership built on mutual respect, shared goals, and the ability to utilize best-of-breed tech to deliver superior results."
He added, "Our success, particularly with SaaS projects like XM Cloud, has significantly contributed to this achievement. Our team's expertise in these projects allows us to provide advanced, seamless, and efficient solutions that directly align with our clients' objectives, ultimately driving their business growth."
For Fishtank, this award underscores its promise to its customers: Choosing Fishtank means selecting a partner recognized for their excellence in delivering innovative, impactful digital solutions and their commitment to customer satisfaction.
The Rising Star Award further strengthens Fishtank's pledge to continually provide exceptional value to all clients, fueling their journey toward unprecedented growth and success.
About Fishtank
Fishtank stands at the forefront of the digital transformation landscape, delivering innovative SaaS solutions that empower businesses. The strategic partnership with Sitecore and successful implementation of sophisticated SaaS projects like XM Cloud have positioned Fishtank as a trusted partner for companies seeking to harness technology's potential for growth and customer value.
For more information, please visit www.getfishtank.com.
