Diabesity Masterclass: A Cutting-Edge Online Course Tackling the Urgent Obesity and Diabetes Crisis
DIabesity impacts over 40% of the US population. Cleveland Clinic and Continuing Education Company have joined forces to launch this online self-paced course.
We have crafted this Masterclass for primary care, obesity medicine, dietitians, endocrinologists, diabetologists, and clinicians enhancing patient outcomes for the treatment of obesity and diabetes.”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabesity, the critical convergence of obesity and diabetes diagnoses, has reached alarming proportions, impacting over 40% of the US population (1). In response to this escalating medical crisis, Cleveland Clinic and Continuing Education Company have joined forces to launch an innovative self-paced online learning course, "Diabesity: Improving Patient Outcomes in Diagnosis and Management | A Masterclass in Obesity & Diabetes."
Designed specifically for medical professionals, including MDs, DOs, NPs, and PAs, this transformative Obesity and Diabetes Masterclass equips clinicians with the latest clinical knowledge and tools necessary to effectively address diabesity.
"To address the urgency of diabesity, Continuing Education Company and Cleveland Clinic have developed in co-providership, this Masterclass in Obesity and Diabetes. This course provides medical professionals with the essential tools and up-to-date clinical knowledge to effectively treat patients affected by diabesity," emphasized Bartolome Burguera, MD, PhD, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Endocrinology & Metabolism Institute. This comprehensive masterclass features faculty from the Endocrinology and Metabolism Institute (EMI) at Cleveland Clinic, delivering a series of 18 video-based modules covering critical topics in diabesity diagnosis and management. Each module offers practical study guides that reinforce learning and facilitate the application of knowledge in real-world clinical scenarios.
The course covers essential topics, including the pathophysiology of diabesity, mechanisms of obesity and insulin resistance, comprehensive review of anti-obesity medications, behavioral interventions for sustainable weight management, interdisciplinary treatment strategies, optimizing diabesity management through nutrition and exercise, unified approaches to diabesity and cardiovascular complications, the role of bariatric surgery, and addressing co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypogonadism, PCOS, and liver disease.
"We have meticulously crafted this Masterclass for primary care, family medicine, obesity medicine, dietitians, nurses, endocrinologists, diabetologists, and all clinicians committed to enhancing patient outcomes in the treatment of obesity and diabetes," said Dr. Burguera.
Accredited by Cleveland Clinic, the Diabesity Masterclass offers participants the opportunity to earn 8 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits(TM), AAPA Category 1 Credits, and ANCC Contact hours. Physicians can also submit their certificate for this activity to the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM) for approval of Group Two credits. Additionally, participants can earn American Board of Internal Medicine's Maintenance of Certification Program (ABIM MOC) points. This comprehensive accreditation ensures that healthcare professionals gain valuable and recognized credentials while enhancing their knowledge in the field of diabesity management.
To secure your place in the Diabesity Masterclass and gain access to this educational experience, visit https://www.cmemeeting.org/cleveland-clinic/diabesity-masterclass.
About Continuing Education Company: Continuing Education Company (CEC) is a respected and independent non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality continuing medical education for over 30 years. CEC's mission is to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.CMEmeeting.org.
