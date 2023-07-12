Press Releases

07/12/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Dismissal of Challenge to Regulation of Firearms in State Parks

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement praising U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton’s dismissal of plaintiff’s Second Amendment challenge to Connecticut’s commonsense prohibition on unauthorized carrying of firearms in State parks and forests.

“Judge Arterton was right to dismiss this speculative complaint for lack of standing. Connecticut’s commonsense gun laws are live-saving and constitutional-- they strike the right balance between respecting Second Amendment rights while also protecting public safety. This decision protects our ability to safely enjoy our State parks and forests. My office will continue to vigorously defend our state’s commonsense gun laws and our state’s ability to protect against gun violence,” said Attorney General Tong.

