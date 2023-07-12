Ficks Music Acquires Theodore Front Musical Literature, Inc.
Groundbreaking acquisition combines Ficks Music's online retail strength with Theodore Front's leadership in the university music library market.PHILADELPHIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ficks Music, a leading online retailer specializing in classical sheet music, proudly announced its acquisition of Theodore Front Musical Literature, Inc., one of the world's major companies specializing in the sale of print music to university music libraries. The acquisition, which was finalized in July, 2023, brings together two powerhouses in the print music industry, driving growth and innovation to benefit customers across both brands.
Founded in 1961, Theodore Front Music Literature, Inc. has long been recognized as the leading provider of sheet music to university music libraries across the country. By joining forces with Ficks Music, customers of both companies will gain access to an even broader selection of high-quality sheet music as well as the combined strength and expertise of two industry leaders.
Ficks Music will continue to preserve and operate the Theodore Front name. The two brands will operate under the leadership of CEO David Friedman with existing staff from both companies.
Friedman, a seasoned industry leader with prior experience as a C-level executive for high-growth VC-backed startups, expresses his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "What truly excites me about this acquisition is the undeniable synergy between the two companies. We have a unique opportunity to leverage technology, scale our operations, and provide significant value for both individual and institutional customers."
Christine Clark, CEO of Theodore Front, shares in the excitement, acknowledging the significance of this milestone for the company. "This marks a transformative moment in our journey. Ficks Music brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the industry. I know that they will honor and carry forward the legacy of Theodore Front Musical Literature, ensuring that our valued customers continue to enjoy an exceptional experience."
With the shared commitment to music and excellence, the acquisition of Theodore Front by Ficks Music ushers in a new era of possibilities.
cindy@ficksmusic.com
Cindy Vela
Ficks Music
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other