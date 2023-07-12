MDC offers free Family Fishing event July 21 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – Go fishing and take the youngsters along when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Family Fishing event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 21, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. MDC will provide all the fishing gear and bait needed to catch some of the hybrid sunfish and channel catfish stocked in the education pond.

MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to help individuals and families who are new to fishing to try casting, reeling, and catching fish. Participants may also bring their own tackle. No baits are allowed that can be carried in water to protect the hatchery from invasive species and fish disease. The fishing is catch and release only. But the catching is fun, and a good way to learn about fishing for newcomers to the sport. A fishing permit is not required for this event.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wh.