17 Year Old Teen Prodigy Opens Anime Alley: A Hobbyshop in the Heart of the City

Anime Alley Hobbyshop Interior Photo

17-year-old Evan Costa and his brother launch Anime Alley, a unique hub for collectors, offering a fresh, immersive experience in the heart of Toronto.

Toronto, ON - July 11, 2023 - A remarkable tale of youthful exuberance and entrepreneurial spirit is unfolding in the heart of downtown Toronto. The protagonist of this inspiring story is none other than 17-year-old Evan Costa, a prodigy whose expertise extends beyond Magic: The Gathering tournaments to the world of business. Alongside his brother, Joseph Costa (21), Evan is opening the doors to their dream venture - Anime Alley Hobbyshop. This ground-breaking store, specializing in Pokémon Cards, Sports Cards, and Anime Figures, is set to launch at 387 Yonge Street in the Shops at Aura on Wednesday, July 12th.

At an age when most teenagers are juggling schoolwork and extracurriculars, Evan Costa has been trading Pokémon Cards and competing in professional Magic: The Gathering tournaments. His precocious journey into the realm of collectibles has set the stage for this ambitious entrepreneurial endeavor. Drawing upon his wealth of knowledge and love for the hobby, Evan is now transforming his childhood passion into a thriving business venture.

But Anime Alley Hobbyshop is not just a shop; it's an immersive, dynamic hub for collectors and enthusiasts. The Costa brothers have spent countless hours curating an array of unique, high-quality products. Their aim is to change the face of hobby shopping in Toronto, transforming their store into a vibrant community space where customers can share in their passion for these hobbies.

Joseph Costa speaks passionately about the venture, stating, “Evan's journey is an inspiring tale of following one’s passion. At Anime Alley, we're inviting everyone to be part of our story, to share in our passion, and to create a community that cherishes these hobbies as much as we do."

The grand opening of Anime Alley on July 12th is set to be a memorable event. Expect a day filled with trading events, special inaugural discounts, and an opportunity to meet the entrepreneurial prodigies behind this venture. Doors open at 10 a.m., with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.

Step into the Anime Alley Hobbyshop, where a 17-year-old's passion meets the vibrant world of collectibles. This is not just a store, it's a testament to dedication, passion, and youthful exuberance. Be part of this extraordinary journey, a unique shopping experience that engages, excites, and connects its visitors with the vibrant world of collectibles.

About Anime Alley Hobbyshop:

Anime Alley Hobbyshop, located in downtown Toronto, is the brainchild of the Costa brothers. This store caters to enthusiasts of Pokémon Cards, Sports Cards, and Anime Figures, aiming to offer a unique community experience through a shared passion for these hobbies.

Contact:

Joseph Costa,

Co-Founder, Anime Alley Hobbyshop,

387 Yonge Street, Unit 71,

Shops at Aura,

Toronto, ON

Email: info@animealley.ca

Website: www.animealley.ca