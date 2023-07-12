Sourcetable Secures $4.25m in Funding for Innovative Spreadsheet Platform
Sourcetable is the world’s first spreadsheet to combine data warehousing, live data-sync, and regular spreadsheet features including charts, graphs and pivots.
For most people in most companies, data is still far too hard to access. Technical hurdles and data fragmentation make analysis too hard, until. Sourcetable's innovative new spreadsheet solves this.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourcetable, a cutting-edge technology startup, has secured $4.25m in funding to continue the development and expansion of its innovative spreadsheet platform. The funding spanned a $3m Seed round and $1.25m pre-Seed (previously unannounced).
— Eoin McMillan (Founder)
Sourcetable is the world’s first spreadsheet to combine data warehousing, live data-sync, and regular spreadsheet features that users expect from Excel and Google Sheets, including charting, pivots, spreadsheet-formulas, cell-based modeling, and real-time document collaboration.
Sourcetable is unique because each spreadsheet is backed by a data warehouse. This means that users can query, analyze, and model billions of rows of data without learning SQL, hiring data engineers, or paying for more expensive business intelligence solutions that typically cost upwards of $3,000 per month. Sourcetable is perfect for startup founders, analysts and operators.
Sourcetable integrates with over 100 business applications and databases, including marketing, finance, sales, ecommerce, customer support, and HR data. This new round of funding allows Sourcetable to offer more data integrations, hire engineers, and support more customers.
“For most people in most companies, data is still far too hard to access. Technical hurdles, data fragmentation and internal bureaucracy all stymie creative thinking and analytical decision making for individuals and teams. We’re thrilled to be working with such experienced capital partners including Michael Berolzheimer at Bee Partners, Melody Koh at NextView Ventures, Lee Jacobs at Long Journey Ventures, and Paul Bricault at AmplifyLA.”
– Eoin McMillan, Founder, Sourcetable
Key People:
Eoin McMillan, Founder & CEO. Previously founded software consultancy SF Dev Labs.
Andrew Grosser, CTO. Previously founded flowpro.io, an AI-powered workflow system.
Major Investors: Michael Berolzheimer (Bee Partners; seed lead), Lee Jacobs (Long Journey Ventures; pre-seed lead), Melody Koh (NextView Ventures; pre-seed co-lead), Leah Solivan (Fuel Capital), Paul Bricault (AmplifyLA), Geoff Donaker (Burst Capital), Jarred Colli (angel, first cheque).
