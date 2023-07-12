Taking Flight: Eagle TV Mounting Soars High With New Ownership Through Website Closers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Closers, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, is excited to announce a new home for Eagle TV Mounting, a lead dispatch and technician coordination platform for in-home services. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the owner confirmed that multiple offers were received for the company and it sold around their preferred asking price.
After years of delivering top-notch TV mounting solutions and exceptional customer service, Eric Ngo, the previous owner, has successfully sold the business to Thomas Caldwell, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for tech service companies.
Eagle TV Mounting has been the go-to destination for residents in the South seeking high-quality, professional, and reliable home installation services. Specializing in custom TV mounting products and installations, the company has earned a reputation as Atlanta's #1 Same-Day TV Mounting Service.
From custom TV mounting to home theater design and installation, audio and video setup, security systems and wireless networking, Eagle TV Mounting offers a comprehensive range of services to enhance your home entertainment experience.
Eric Ngo, the former owner of Eagle TV Mounting, expressed his satisfaction with the sale, stating, "I am thrilled to hand over the reins of Eagle to Tommy, who shares my passion for delivering exceptional service and transforming home installation experiences. With his expertise and dedication, I am confident that the company will continue to exceed customer expectations as it expands into other major metro markets."
Talking about his broker, Eric Pittman, who closed the deal for him, Mr. Ngo added, “Eric is the rainmaker who made this deal happen. Eric knew how to facilitate the process head-on and made me feel safe and secure at times when I felt unsure. This was the first and definitely not the last transaction I will entrust to him and Website Closers.”
Thomas Caldwell, the new owner, is excited to lead Eagle TV Mounting into its next chapter of success. He stated, "I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation that Eric has established with Eagle TV Mounting. This acquisition aligns perfectly with my vision of providing unparalleled home installation solutions and exceptional customer service. I am committed to upholding the company's reputation for excellence and exceeding customer satisfaction."
The sale of Eagle TV Mounting was facilitated by Website Closers, one of the world's largest and most reputable business brokerages. Eric Pittman, the broker who managed the sale, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It has been a pleasure working with both Eric Ngo and Tommy Caldwell throughout this transaction. The acquisition of Eagle TV Mounting showcases the strength of the home install services market and the value of a well-established brand like Eagle. I have no doubt that under Tommy's leadership, the company will continue to thrive and grow exponentially in the coming years."
With the change in ownership, Eagle TV Mounting remains committed to delivering top-quality home installation services and enhancing the home entertainment experiences of residents across the country. Existing and future customers can expect the same level of professionalism, expertise, and customer-centric approach that the company has been known for over the years.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact
Eric Pittman
(770) 714-5335
epittman@websiteclosers.com
Media Contact
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
