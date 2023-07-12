Award-Winning Clean, Paleo Beauty Debuts Next-Level Innovation at COSMOPROF in Las Vegas July 11-13

Celebrity Make Up Artist Founder Aimée Carr Reveals New Gold Standard for Eco-Conscious Packaging, Plus Award-Winning Skin Corrector

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- VOODOO MAKEUP to unveil innovative recyclable, refillable package design, plus two brand new clean complexion-perfecting essentials, at COSMOPROF Las Vegas (July 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center). Make Up Artist Aimée Carr debuted the industry’s first-ever paleo, mycotoxin-free makeup in 2013. Since then, the award-winning collection that got its humble start in Carr’s New Orleans kitchen has introduced beauty enthusiasts everywhere to a new gold standard of purity and performance. In July, COSMOPROF guests can experience the latest VOODOO MAKEUP formulations: 10 Years Younger under-eye corrector (New York Fashion Week’s “Product of the Year” pick for 2022) and a brand new Liquid Foundation for naturally glowing summer skin.“At this year’s event, visitors can see for themselves the incredible potential of truly clean beauty,” shares Carr. “From our refillable packaging to the look and feel of our buildable, high-performance makeup, VOODOO takes conscious innovation to the next level.”The beauty market introduces approximately 120 billion units of plastic packaging annually, accounting for 70% of the industry’s waste. Most of these items consist of mixed materials and are therefore not recyclable, ending up in the nation’s already overflowing landfills. Carr and her team are eager to lead the way toward a better future, extending the “clean” label to more than the formulas themselves. The brand’s latest packaging update includes compacts and lipstick tubes made from recyclable materials. Refillable magnetic inserts encourage re-use with a dramatic shift from the “wear-to-wastebin” mindset.Last year, VOODOO changed the concealer game with its award-winning Under Eye Eraser. Now, Carr introduces 10 Years Younger ($38 in Dark, Light, and Medium), a multi-functional under-eye highlighter and corrector that blends flawlessly over foundation for healthy-looking, radiant skin. A 2022 first-place pick at New York Fashion Week’s Beauty Innovation Awards, the clean, easy-to-control formulation allows for perfectly precise, beautifully buildable coverage of dark spots, blue under-eye circles, melasma, hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and more. Simply warm the compact, tap onto problem areas, and knock the years away! Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, carnauba wax, meadowfoam seed oil, elderberry, rosemary, vitamin E, sunflower. May contain: Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Iron Oxides (Ci 77499).VOODOO MAKEUP’s latest Liquid Foundation ($49.99) delivers the targeted, flawless coverage of its best-selling Coconut Cream Foundation in a luxurious coconut water formulation. Natural color pigments, triglycerides, and kabuka butter create a smooth, buildable texture that results in an instantly dewy, hydrated finish. Meadowfoam sea oil nourishes skin while lemongrass and orange-derived vitamin C offer natural antioxidant protection. Carr’s proprietary clean blend of tapioca starch and natural, allergen-free oils provide a lightweight, water-resistant finish for a gorgeous, lasting glow. Other ingredients: polysorbate 20 (aids absorption); elderberry (natural preservative); coconut alcohol, sugarcane, sunflower lecithin (rich texture).To apply VOODOO MAKEUP:Warm the compact or bottle by rubbing gently between the palms.Swirl a VOODOO MAKEUP Foundation Brush, Highlight and Conceal Brush, or fingertip to load with product.Tap product onto desired areas, building to desired level of coverage.Stun in a full spectrum of looks, from “no makeup” natural to bright and bold.Discover VOODOO MAKEUP’s exciting new innovations July 11-13 at COSMOPROF, Las Vegas Convention Center (Row: Discover Beauty Spotlights #2144).Browse the organic collection that is powerfully redefining clean beauty - including 48 rich, lustrous shades of Coconut Cocktail Lipstick ($28) and 11 shades of Bougie Rougie Blush ($36) with natural oil-control complex - at voodoomakeup.com. Follow @voodoomakeup on Instagram for clean beauty inspiration, brand updates - including an upcoming expansion into skincare, make up artist training, and a line of kid-safe beauty inspired by Carr’s own twin daughters - plus see how the brand gives back to support global causes. VOODOO - There’s clean beauty, then there’s VOODOO clean.# # #About VOODOO MAKEUP:Founded by Make Up Artist Aimée Carr, VOODOO MAKEUP challenges the conventions of clean beauty with a vegan, cruelty-free selection crafted without mycotoxins, soy, gluten, or major allergens. On a mission to prove that “high-performing” products can feature doctor-approved ingredients that are “safe enough to eat,” the brand continuously pushes all the boundaries of innovation in skincare and beauty, promoting them both as interconnected aspects of health. 