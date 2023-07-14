LGBTQ Novel, The Covenant Sacrifice, Melds Cult Horror with Gay Romance

The Covenant Sacrifice by Lee Allen Howard

Lee Allen Howard’s The Covenant Sacrifice now available for purchase

When the dead return to abduct the living, the living turn into monsters...” — Lee Allen Howard, MA, MFA

JAMESTOWN, NY, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Allen Howard, MFA, announces the release of his sixth novel from Three First Names. THE COVENANT SACRIFICE examines religious homophobia, spotlighting one LGBTQ individual’s struggle to accept his orientation in the face of religious bigotry.

In THE COVENANT SACRIFICE, Howard weaves a story both horrifying and heartwarming about 34-year-old Jarod Huntingdon, who wants more than anything to start a family. He returns to the remote rural community of Annastasis Creek for a season of soul-searching and finds he still harbors feelings for his childhood best friend, Scotty.

But overnight, a violent rainstorm traps everyone in the valley, blocking roads and severing communication with the outside world. And one by one, local residents go missing. During the search, Jarod learns of a mysterious curse, one that defrocked Pentecostal pastor Uriah Zalmon plans to appease by finding a sinner to sacrifice…

In order to break the curse for good and defend the innocent, Jarod must first confront his past and accept himself as a gay man before he can challenge the homophobic Covenant Trustees—and vanquish the evil the screaming cicadas have awoken.

Readers who enjoyed the horror of toxic religion in Stephen King’s CARRIE should enjoy THE COVENANT SACRIFICE.

Howard, who earned a master’s degree in biblical studies, says, “I hope THE COVENANT SACRIFICE encourages LGBTQ folks who’ve endured hardship or religious persecution from family, friends, and community to come out and be true to themselves.”

THE COVENANT SACRIFICE is now available for purchase wherever books are sold:

– Trade paperback – ISBN: 978-1733700948, 392 pages, $19.99

– eBook – ISBN: 978-1733700955, $4.99

To learn more about Lee Allen Howard, THE COVENANT SACRIFICE, and his previous works of dark fiction, visit his official website. For updates, follow Howard’s social media and subscribe to his monthly email newsletter at https://leeallenhoward.com/contact-lee/.

“With its blend of supernatural elements and psychological suspense, THE COVENANT SACRIFICE will appeal to fans of horror and thriller genres. Howard masterfully crafts a story that kept me guessing, delivering both chilling scares and profound emotional resonance. As the dead return to Annastasis Creek and the cicadas’ relentless song fills the air, readers will find themselves captivated by this atmospheric and thought-provoking tale of darkness and redemption.” —K. West

“Whether readers choose THE COVENANT SACRIFICE for its paranormal promise or its social inspections, one thing is certain: its draw and thought-provoking scenarios are powerfully rendered attractions. They are designed to appeal to a wide audience, surprising those who expect formula products with bigger-picture thinking that goes beyond supernatural or horror realms to delve into matters of the human heart and soul.” —D. Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

ABOUT LEE ALLEN HOWARD

Lee Allen Howard’s dark fiction spans the genres of horror, LGBTQ horror, supernatural crime, dark crime and mystery, and psychological thrillers. His previous works include the novels DEATH PERCEPTION, THE SIXTH SEED, THE ADAMSON FAMILY, the horrific psychological thriller, THE BEDWETTER: JOURNAL OF A BUDDING PSYCHOPATH, and a collection of early short stories, PERPETUAL NIGHTMARES. Howard addresses Christian homophobia directly in RESPONSE TO A CONCERNED HETEROSEXUAL CHRISTIAN (nonfiction, ISBN: 978-0692529881).

Howard earned a BA in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, an MA in Biblical Studies, and an MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University. He’s been a professional writer since 1985. Howard is also founder of Dark Cloud Press, publisher of horror and dark crime anthologies. He’s a freelance editor of dark fiction. An active member of the Horror Writers Association, he resides in western New York with a ton of books.

– All Howard’s publications are listed at https://leeallenhoward.com/books/.

– His author blog is https://leeallenhoward.com/blog/.

– Links to his social media, author newsletter, and contact information are posted at https://leeallenhoward.com/contact-lee/.

