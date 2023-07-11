Submit Release
Azerbaijan: twinning project on Road Safety is looking for a full-time translator

The twinning project ‘Increasing Road Safety in Azerbaijan’ is seeking to recruit a full-time translator from 1 September. 

The project is funded by the European Union and will be implemented by the Centre for EU Transport Projects, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in Azerbaijan. 

The position is based in the Ministry.

The translator will act as a language assistant to the RTA (Resident Twinning Adviser) and will assist short term experts during their visits and with online activities.

The candidate should have excellent command of spoken and written English (C2) and Azerbaijani (mother tongue), a university degree in English Language and/or literature, previous experience in language assistance, translations and interpretations, and excellent organisational skills.

The deadline for applications is 2 August.

