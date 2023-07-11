Submit Release
Promoting integrity and transparency in Ukraine: EU and UNDP organise Anti-Corruption Camp

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, together with national partners, organised an Anti-Corruption Camp last week, in Yablunytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk oblast. 

The five-day event brought together some 40 law students from various higher education institutions, including those relocated from areas of active hostilities.

During this time, the young participants took part in various activities, including presentations, masterclasses, discussions and quests. These activities were aimed at enhancing their knowledge and skills in the prevention, countering and investigation of corruption.

“This initiative is a significant step towards creating a society based on integrity and transparency,” said Martin Schroeder, Head of the Local and Human Development Section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Through the empowerment of the younger generation, we are paving the way for a future free from corruption, and promoting sustainable development in Ukraine’s post-war recovery.”

The Anti-Corruption Camp was organised by the UNDP Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Association of Legal Clinics of Ukraine, the Foundation for Institutional Development, and the Institute of Legislative Ideas within the the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, financed by the European Union.

