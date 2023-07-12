Community festival ‘From Mowing to Vardavar’ to take place in Ijevan with EU support

Ijevan Community Hall will hold a three-day cultural festival – ‘From Mowing to Vardavar’- in the communities of Ijevan, Khashtarak, Achajur, and Berkaber, on 20-22 July. Vardavar is an Armenian holiday during which people pour water on each other. The event will be open for all residents and visitors of these villages.

The Festival’s programme is prepared according to the cultural development strategy of Ijevan, established within the framework of the EU-funded project EU4Culture.

The Festival aims to boost the cultural and economic life of the multi-settlement community of Ijevan and to support the development of a cooperative approach and cultural industries through cultural initiatives.

A three-day cultural and entertainment agenda awaits the residents and guests of the Community:

20 July, Ijevan/Khashtarak: an ‘Arts and Crafts’ fair of local products, a performance of a tightrope walker, an exhibition of painting and handicrafts, the creation of a large canvas titled ‘Our Ijevan’ in the Vernatun cultural centre, a showcase of traditional games of the Tavush Region, and a concert.

On the same day, the Khashtarak Community is organising a hike to Khashtarak Mountain, a mowing contest based on some scenes from the movie ‘We and Our Mountains’, a theatre performance, an open-air movie screening, and an evening discotheque.

21 July, Achajur: a visit to Makaravank Monastery, a harvest and handicrafts exhibition and sale, an evening church service, a concert and a bonfire.

22 July, Berkaber: a fair of harvests, a tightrope walker performance, an exhibition of painting and handicrafts, a concert, a movie screening, an evening discotheque, and the celebration of the traditional Armenian holiday ‘Vardavar’.

For questions and additional information, please contact:

Lilit Ghalumyan/ Head of Education, Culture, Sports, Youth, Social Support and Healthcare Department of the Ijevan Community Hall.

Tel.: +374 94 464500

Email: ijevancds@gmail.com