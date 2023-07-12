Schneider Electric and ROK Technologies Partner to Help Utilities Migrate ArcFM and ArcGIS Systems to the Cloud

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (July 12, 2023) – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and ROK Technologies, a trusted GIS Managed Cloud Services provider, today announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive managed services offering to utilities to migrate ArcFM and ArcGIS systems to the cloud.

Schneider Electric will implement the migration of ArcFM to the cloud, and ROK Technologies will implement the migration of ArcGIS, while providing ongoing management of both the cloud environment and the ArcGIS Software. The complementary partnership, with Schneider Electric focusing on ArcFM and ROK on ArcGIS, will deliver a more robust offering, featuring superior cloud solutions, to utility customers.

“For many utilities, the next frontier in optimizing performance requires outsourcing GIS to the cloud,” said Vinod Vemireddi, Digital Grid Regional Solution Center Director for Schneider Electric. “We are partnering with ROK Technologies to simplify that leap for our customers. Our comprehensive migration offering will liberate customers from the management of ArcFM and ArcGIS, accelerating their GIS journey.”

“Our mission is to empower GIS organizations with cloud-first technologies, so they can deliver exceptional GIS experiences to their customers,” said Alex Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of ROK Technologies. “Schneider Electric is the perfect partner to help us deliver on that mission and continue taking day-to-day management of software and infrastructure off our customers’ plates, enabling their GIS to reach its full potential.”

The partnership allows utilities to outsource their GIS from an on-site environment to a new server environment on the cloud, allowing greater flexibility and cost savings while bolstering utilities with staff support and augmentation. Cloud-based ArcFM and ArcGIS systems:

Allow utilities to access GIS capabilities and data remotely through the internet

Provide scalability based on IT requirements

Offer enhanced security to protect infrastructure and data

Improve reliability

Optimize operational costs and resources

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.





Follow us on:



























