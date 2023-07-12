Summer school on gender equality for youngsters in Georgia – Deadline approaching!

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites young people aged between 12-18, living in the regions of Guria, Kakheti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Lower Svaneti and Imereti, to participate in the summer school on gender equality on 27-30 July.

The activity is organised within the frameworks of EU’s ‘Women’s power – economic and political participation for an inclusive society in Georgia’ project, implemented by Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), Georgia, in cooperation with local partners.

The School aims to raise young people’s awareness of gender equality and civic activism.

The deadline for registration is 14 July, 2023.

To register, please fill an application form here.

