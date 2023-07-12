Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,131 in the last 365 days.

Summer school on gender equality for youngsters in Georgia – Deadline approaching!

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites young people aged between 12-18, living in the regions of Guria, Kakheti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Lower Svaneti and Imereti, to participate in the summer school on gender equality on 27-30 July.

The activity is organised within the frameworks of EU’s ‘Women’s power – economic and political participation for an inclusive society in Georgia’ project, implemented by Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), Georgia, in cooperation with local partners. 

The School aims to raise young people’s awareness of gender equality and civic activism.

The deadline for registration is 14 July, 2023.

To register, please fill an application form here.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Summer school on gender equality for youngsters in Georgia – Deadline approaching!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more