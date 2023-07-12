NSF announces Research on Research Security Program

Since World War II, the U.S. has been a world leader in science and technology research and innovation. The key to success is its research model founded on principles and values which foster openness and collaboration, accruing benefits to society as a whole.

As part of its core mission, NSF is committed to securing the nation's research enterprise, working closely on this effort with other agencies, law enforcement and intelligence communities. Building on these efforts, NSF has announced that it will launch a new program specifically designed to study the field of research security, following the federal requirements outlined in the National Security Presidential Memorandum-33 and its accompanying implementation guidelines. The Research on Research Security Program will help us understand the full nature, scope, challenges and potential of this important field and its critical areas including cybersecurity, foreign travel security, research security training and export control training.

The program will specifically fund projects that assess the methods for identifying research security risks, and the strategies for preventing and mitigating them. Along with raising awareness for the field, this research will inform the development of best practices for research communities, offering guidance to researchers on how to protect their work, enhance transparency and collaboration, and responsibly disclose research findings and other proactive steps to ensure the integrity of our nation's research model.

In anticipation of the program launch, NSF will fund a workshop to raise awareness and bring together national and international experts in research security to identify themes and topics that should be studied by the new program. Outcomes from the conference will be shared publicly.

To learn more, read Dear Colleague Letter: Workshop to Inform Development of the NSF Research on Research Security Program (RRSP). Proposals submitted in response to this DCL will be accepted until September 25, 2023 (5 p.m. submitter's local time). The award is expected to be made by December 2023, with findings synthesized by June 2024.

Webinars on creating a Research on Research Security Program will be held July 13 and July 26. Registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Register now!