NSF commits $8B to sustain U.S. scientific presence in Antarctica

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced today it awarded KBR Services LLC (KBR) the Antarctic Science and Engineering Support Contract to provide planning, management and execution support for the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP).

The Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract is scheduled to begin June 2, 2026 with a 20-year period of performance and a ceiling value of $8 billion.

"The United States Antarctic Program is the cornerstone of our nation's scientific leadership and strategic presence in Antarctica, and NSF takes seriously our responsibility to operate it with the highest standards of excellence," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "We look forward to working with KBR to continue the USAP's legacy of global leadership in the most remote continent on Earth."

KBR will provide comprehensive support for all three U.S. research stations and assets in Antarctica, ensuring continuity of the groundbreaking science enabled by USAP and operations of the three year-round stations and other research infrastructure. USAP supports all U.S. scientific research and related logistics in Antarctica. NSF manages USAP on behalf of the nation.

Learn more about USAP at https://www.nsf.gov/geo/opp/us-antarctic-program.