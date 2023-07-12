Colliers to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be issued by press release on August 2, 2023 at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on August 2, 2023 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO, Chris McLernon, CEO, Real Estate Services and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-416-764-8658 and Toll Free – NA 1-888-886-7786 with conference ID 08567682. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://corporate.colliers.com/events/default.aspx.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 with passcode 567682#. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500