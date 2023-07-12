Anne Cuthbert of Body Expressions Anne Cuthbert Author of "If Your Hunger Could Talk Dr. DeAun Nelson, ND

Prominent Naturopath Joins Vancouver, WA Group Practice Specializing in Eating Disorders

Most eating disorders involve focusing too much on your weight, body shape and food, leading to dangerous eating behaviors. These behaviors can impact your body’s ability to get adequate nutrition.” — Anne Cuthbert

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the addition of Dr. DeAun Nelson, a highly esteemed naturopath, to our group practice in Vancouver, Washington. With a deep commitment to the well-being and holistic health of her patients, Dr. Nelson specializes in the treatment of eating disorders, supporting individuals on their path to recovery.

Dr. Nelson brings a unique perspective to the field of eating disorder treatment, emphasizing the Health at Every Size (HAES) approach and advocating for body positivity. As a passionate fat activist, she firmly believes in promoting self-acceptance and challenging societal stigmas surrounding weight and body image.

Having completed extensive training in naturopathy, Dr. Nelson possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise in addressing the complexities of eating disorders. Her compassionate and individualzed approach allows her to tailor treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each client, empowering them to heal and develop a healthy relationship with food and their bodies.

We are proud to inform the community that Dr. Nelson is currently accepting new patients and welcomes individuals seeking support for eating disorders to her practice. Her availability ensures that those in need of specialized care can access her services without delay.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Nelson is credentialed with Blue Cross insurance, facilitating seamless access to care for many patients. Furthermore, we anticipate that she will be joining the MODA insurance network in the near future, expanding her accessibility to a broader range of individuals seeking her expertise.

Dr. Nelson joins our esteemed team of professionals dedicated to the well-being of our community. Her passion, credentials, and commitment to patient-centered care make her an invaluable addition to our group practice.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nelson, please visit our website at www.bodyexpressions.org or contact our office at 360-726-4141.

About Body Expressions:

Body Expressions is a renowned healthcare facility located in Vancouver, Washington, dedicated to providing comprehensive care and support to individuals with eating disorders. Our team of skilled professionals offers evidence-based treatment approaches, promoting healing, recovery, and the development of a positive body image.