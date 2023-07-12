MillenGroup Revolutionizes Healthcare Insurance for Construction Firms Across Virginia

Construction employees celebrating after learning their "super cool" employer offered them an ICHRA!

MillenGroup, a forward-thinking national benefits advisory firm, is thrilled to introduce an unparalleled healthcare insurance program designed exclusively for construction firms seeking a competitive edge across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This groundbreaking program, in collaboration with a leading technology provider, pioneers a new era in the industry. It equips construction firms with a powerful tool to attract and retain top-tier talent, ensuring a significant advantage over their competitors.

Unlike conventional group health insurance, our program offers a comprehensive health insurance package at a fraction of the cost without compromising quality, network access, or increasing deductibles. Average first year cost savings is 23%, without ANY reduction in coverage or network.

The key lies in leveraging the existing, expansive "Virginia-based risk pools" that unite tens of thousands of lives, effectively reducing the impact of high cost claims. This is a significant difference for the rise of high-cost specialty medications, infusion therapy, cancer treatment, NICU and other high cost treatments.

Recognized as the Individual Coverage HRA, this alternative program has been successfully transforming the landscape since January 2020 when it was approved as a federal regulation by President Donald Trump.

"We are thrilled to present this innovative healthcare insurance program to construction firms in our home state. Our program provides the necessary resources for construction firms to excel in attracting and retaining the industry's finest talent. By empowering construction firms, we are confident we can contribute to the growth of a stronger Commonwealth." John Millen III, Managing Partner of MillenGroup

