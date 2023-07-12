Revolutionizing Real Estate: REAL•E Builds Customized AI-Enabled Listing Chatbot for Agents
Harnessing Advanced AI Enables Home Buyers to Converse With Sophisticated Listing Concierge Chatbots, 24/7
Sophisticated AI-enabled chatbots for home listings answer buyers' questions and nurture leads for agents.”MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly launched chatbot service for real estate agents, REAL•E (reale.ai), announced it built the first highly-customized chatbot for a real estate listing. Co-founders, Rich Hopen, a real estate broker in Short Hills, NJ, and Es Lee, a leading developer of AI-powered messaging technology, teamed up with top agents around the US to find the perfect first listing project. Connecticut Compass agents Rick Distel and
Susan Vanech immediately recognized the power of ChatGPT-level AI tailored to their $9.5M property listing, Hedgelawn Farm in Washington, CT.
Distel said, “Incorporating AI into a listing is really the next step in a long series of technology enhancements that this industry has seen over the years. I've seen technology work to enhance the user experience, provide better exposure for our listing clients, give buyers more access to information any time of day, and all of this ultimately makes us more productive as agents.”
Vanech, Hedgelawn's co-listing agent, also has a history of embracing new technologies. She was the first agent in Connecticut to list a home for crypto currency as well as the first to close a property with an NFT attached. Vanech said, “I relish the opportunity to engage with the first AI bot in the country representing the most astonishing property currently on the market in Litchfield County, Connecticut.”
Hedgelawn's chatbot, endearingly named 'Mr. Carson,' was designed by Lee to emulate an AI version of a butler rather than a conventional chatbot. It is capable of narrating the story of a property in the same manner as its human builder, owner, and agent would. Distel said, “We were skeptical that a ‘bot’ could provide answers that didn't feel sterile or simply factual. We are emotive agents, and we speak with passion about our listings, and we feel that Mr. Carson is a good match for our team.”
Hopen added, “The moment I visited Hedgelawn Farm I was awed by the property’s beauty and realized it would be perfect for REAL•E’s listing bot debut. The collaboration with Rick, Susan, Es, and me resulted in an engaging listing bot that has set a very high standard for the industry.”
About REAL•E
REAL•E builds customized chatbots for real estate professionals. Unlike other platforms, REAL•E does not use AI to generate key content. Instead, the chatbot uses agents' existing content – such as listings, webpages, blogs, newsletters, coaching materials, emails, and text messages. This means agents don’t have to produce new content and the chatbot emulates them.
Co-Founders Rich Hopen and Es Lee are building chatbots for real estate listings, agent websites, blog posts, market updates, coaching services, and title companies.
