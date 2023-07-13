New York’s Premier Retina Practice Welcomes Top Retina Specialist
Island Retina’s Pamela Ann Weber, MD has joined Vitreoretinal Consultants of NYLONG ISLAND, NY, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY (VRC) has just announced that Dr. Pamela Ann Weber of Island Retina, an award-winning retina specialist and surgeon, has joined their retina practice. Dr. Weber is a member of the National Register’s Who’s Who, a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and a Newsday Top Doctor.
As a physician in-step with VRC's mission to provide the highest-quality retinal care to patients, Dr. Weber expressed her enthusiasm in joining the team. “It’s a privilege to help patients who need specialized, sight-saving services,” said Dr. Weber. “Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is well-known in the retinal community for their patient-centered approach to fighting retinal diseases, and I look forward to working alongside a team of nationally-recognized providers.”
Michael Wiley, CEO at VRC, said: “We’re thrilled to have Dr. Weber join our practice. With her impressive background, exceptional clinical skills, and compassionate approach to patient interactions, she’s the perfect addition to our practice, where we remain focused on providing excellent, accessible care.”
Dr. Weber has attended some of the most renowned medical institutions in the country. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal, Dr. Weber then continued her education at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. She completed her Post-Doctoral training as a Resident in Ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, NY. She then completed her Fellowship in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery at Schepens Eye Institute, Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Harvard University in Boston.
In addition to serving patients, Dr. Weber has also been involved in pivotal research throughout her career, including international studies for diabetes, AIDS and macular degeneration. She has traveled around the country and abroad giving lectures.
Dr. Weber has a special interest in retinopathy of prematurity and has participated in National Eye Institute funded multicenter studies including ETROP (Early Treatment of Retinopathy) and STOP-ROP (Supplemental Therapeutic Oxygen for Prethreshold Retinopathy of Prematurity). She served on the Executive Committee and the Outcomes Committee for STOP-ROP.
From VRC’s retina centers in Shirley and Commack, Dr. Weber uses the latest equipment to diagnose and treat retinal disorders, including, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein and artery occlusions, retinal tears and detachments, and more. Patients can schedule appointments Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. If you have any questions or would like to make an appointment with Dr. Weber, please call (631) 486-6672 (Commack) or (631) 924-4300 (Shirley).
About Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York
Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is the premier retinal care destination for patients across Long Island, Queens, NYC, and beyond. Founded in 1981, their team of nationally-recognized retina specialists and surgeons have established themselves as distinguished physicians, compassionate providers, and key thought leaders in the retina care community.
Individuals looking to learn more about VRC’s state-of-the-art retina services and/or the participation requirements for various clinical trials are invited to call Kristen D'Amore at 516-466-0390.
