National Diaper Bank Network Announces $100,000 Gift from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation
Grant will benefit member diaper banks serving communities across the country.
Diapers are essential for the health and well-being of young children and parents.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) announced that a $100,000 grant bestowed by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation last month in celebration of Mother’s Day will support 20 member diaper banks with a $5,000 purchasing credit for diapers via the NDBN’s purchasing program. The gift follows the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation’s 2022 Mother’s Day gift of $100,000, which supported the purchase and distribution of over 1.7 million diapers to support children and families across the United States.
According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2023: Diaper Insecurity Among U.S. Children and Families, 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy - a public health issue known as diaper need - which jeopardizes babies’ health and often makes it difficult for families to obtain childcare, which can cause parents to miss paid workdays.
“We were honored to receive a generous $100,000 gift from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Diapers are a basic necessity of every baby and toddler, but nearly half of U.S. families are facing the growing issue of diaper need,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Goldblum. “We’re proud that this gift will help to bring our families the material basic necessities they need to thrive by supporting 20 of our member diaper banks across the nation with funding to purchase and distribute diapers to their local communities.”
“Diapers are essential for the health and well-being of young children and parents,” said Alex Cohen, President of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. “We are pleased to continue our support of the National Diaper Bank Network and aide diaper distribution for families in need.”
This gift will fund diaper purchases for 20 NDBN member organizations serving communities across the United States. Those organizations are:
• Aloha Diaper Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii
• Athens Area Diaper Bank, Athens, Ga.
• Austin Diaper Bank, Austin, Texas
• Babies Need Bottoms, Inc., Asheville, N.C.
• Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, Birmingham, Ala.
• Central New York Diaper Bank Inc., Syracuse, N.Y.
• Diaper Bank of North Carolina, Durham, N.C.
• Every Bottom Covered, Buffalo, N.Y.
• Keeping Families Covered, Waukegan, Ill.
• KidVantage, Issaquah, Wash.
• Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, Logan, Utah
• Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, Galesburg, Ill.
• Milwaukee Diaper Mission, Milwaukee, Wis.
• Moms Helping Moms Foundation, Warren, N.J.
• Nebraska Diaper Bank, Omaha, Neb.
• The Allied Foundation, Melville, N.Y.
• Utah Diaper Bank, Provo, Utah
• Alaska Adoption Services - Community Diaper Pantry, Anchorage, Alaska
• PDX Diaper Bank, Portland, Ore.
About the National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential… including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiapernetwork.org and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook.
About the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation:
The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation’s grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems. The Foundation also spearheads grassroots campaigns to encourage others to give. For more information, visit www.steveandalex.org.
