PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® LAUNCHES ROUND UP CAMPAIGN TO BENEFIT GIVE KIDS THE WORLD VILLAGE®
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® has partnered with Give Kids The World Village® for 34 yearsATLANTA, GA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a long-time partner of Give Kids The World Village®, is excited to announce the start of their month-long Round Up campaign at all Perkins locations in July. The Round Up initiative raises funds for Give Kids The World Village®, a non-profit resort based in Kissimmee, Florida, providing families and children with critical illnesses with an all-expenses paid transformative week, where lifelong memories can be made.
In July, guests visiting Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® can participate in the Round Up initiative by simply rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar. The initiative allows guests to share in the joy of giving and help create magical experiences for children facing life-threatening illnesses.
"We are thrilled to kick off our Round Up campaign and invite our valued customers to join us in making a difference," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, VP of Marketing of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. "Every penny counts, and together, we can bring joy and happiness to the lives of these brave children and their families."
Since 1990, Perkins has made a difference in the lives of thousands of children with critical illnesses and their families by donating more than $25 million. The brand’s contributions have played a vital role in enhancing key features at the Give Kids The World facility in Central Florida, including Nancy's Kitchen and the iconic Gingerbread House. Every day of every year, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® prepares food for the Give Kids The World Village® guests and provides complimentary breakfast and dinner. Perkins has served more than 4 million meals at the facilities.
Give Kids The World Village® is an 89-acre, whimsically designed nonprofit resort offering daily access to premier theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld. Every family can simply enjoy time together, as trip logistics are coordinated by the experienced Give Kids The World Village® team.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® encourages everyone to spread the word about this impactful initiative. By sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #PerkinsGivesKidsTheWorld, individuals can inspire others to get involved and contribute to this worthy cause.
For more information about Perkins Restaurant & Bakery's Round Up initiative and their ongoing partnership with Give Kids The World, please visit https://www.gktw.org/perkins/.
About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®
Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has transformed into the nation’s leading family restaurant. Through the years, Perkins has remained true to its mission of providing guests with friendly service and classic comfort dishes at a great price. Perkins takes great pride in our service and the dining experience, embracing a “Kindness Served Daily” philosophy.
Today, Perkins has nearly 300 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years, this legacy brand has transformed to become legendary. Perkins was named a 2023 Top 100 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report, a 50 Most Loved Brand by Yelp, and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.
Perkins is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com.
