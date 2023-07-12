Travel + Leisure readers have chosen The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor.
The Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool.
The award recognizes The Houstonian as a one-of-a-kind resort in the heart of Houston for the second year in a row.
Athletes, sybarites, retreat-goers, and family travelers all praise the beloved Houston institution for its ‘huge campus,’ ‘fabulous spa,’ and ‘outstanding service.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa was recognized for the second year in a row as the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Texas on Travel + Leisure 2023 World’s Best list. The announcement was made by Travel + Leisure on July 11 stating “Athletes, sybarites, retreat-goers, and family travelers all praise the beloved Houston institution for its ‘huge campus,’ ‘fabulous spa,’ and ‘outstanding service.’”
The Houstonian is Houston’s only resort tucked away in the middle of the city and is known as a best-kept secret for discerning guests who desire a quiet hideaway. The 27-acre resort provides premier fitness and wellness offerings, on-site dining and entertainment options, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and the city’s most prestigious day spa.
Once the home of United States President George H.W. Bush, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star property is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and has welcomed guests and members for over 44 years. The property feels like a quiet, secluded retreat, miles from the city, yet it is in the heart of Houston.
The hotel’s newly renovated guest rooms and suites feel graceful and welcoming, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views, fluffy beds, color-spun rugs, watercolor art, and peaceful hues of blue, cream, and gold. Perfect for business travelers, couples, or families, the hotel presents a calendar of offerings such as wine dinners, outdoor yoga, summer socials, and themed dining experiences. Golf next door at Memorial Park Golf Course, the home of Houston’s PGA Tour stop, may be arranged through the concierge.
For rich dining experiences at TRIBUTE restaurant, executive chef Gonzalo Campos creates fresh seafood, salads, and Post Oak wood-grilled delights inspired by people and places in Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico. For post-event gatherings, guests unwind at The Bar & Patio, a sophisticated and lively local favorite, to savor its tasty bar menu and sommelier Eric Blokkum’s specialty cocktails, whiskies, and extensive wine list.
Hotel guests also have access to the exclusive Houstonian Club, the only fitness club in Houston to be awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America. Without a resort fee, guests can take advantage of the massive 180,000-square-feet fitness mecca as early as 5 a.m., with state-of-the-art equipment, three resort temperature-controlled pools, an indoor tennis center, a basketball court, and fitness expertise from well-versed instructors and over 50 full-time trainers. There is something for every fitness level with over 160 weekly fitness and aquatics classes.
The Covery by the Houstonian Club offers innovative therapies to enhance and optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity. A professional medical staff oversees all services such as Infrared Salt Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Therabody Compression, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo-Slimming, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapies.
The renovation and expansion of the property’s onsite destination retreat, Trellis Spa, makes it the largest luxury spa in Texas. Trellis Spa features an outdoor contrast bathing and soaking experience, private cabanas, a treetop dining room, cutting-edge product lines, innovative therapy rooms, and all-new interiors.
The Travel + Leisure 2023 World’s Best Awards is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers plan to set out on trips around the globe. Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will be showcased in the magazine’s August issue and on travelandleisure.com.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
