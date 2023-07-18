Connecticut couple sues multiple individuals and state authorities for civil rights violations
The Law Offices for Tricia S. Lindsay is representing the couple, whose daughter was removed from their care on disputed health groundsHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Connecticut couple, Anthony and Katharine Pileggi, is suing multiple individuals and state authority organizations for civil rights violations after their toddler daughter was misdiagnosed by two doctors at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center CCMC in June 2018. Although the child’s symptoms seemed consistent with Lyme Disease, a senior doctor at the hospital diagnosed juvenile idiopathic rheumatoid arthritis and began a treatment program against the Pileggis’ wishes.
As the situation escalated, the Department of Children and Family (DCF) Services was brought in and removed the child from the Pileggis’ custody after they were accused of ‘medical negligence’ for insisting on seeking a second opinion.
The child has subsequently been returned to her parent’s custody. The Pileggis have brought a lawsuit under 42 U.S. Code § 1983 for civil rights violations arising under the 1st, 5th, and 14th Amendments and the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution. In the suit, the Pileggis claim to have been ‘bullied, harassed, and experienced psychological damage to themselves, their family, and their child (which) may be irreparable.’
The defendants in the lawsuit include: The State of Connecticut, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC), two medical doctors who originally misdiagnosed the child and refused to accept their wishes to obtain a second opinion, The Department of Children and Family (DCF) Services, and the Assistant Attorney General of Connecticut, Kim Mathias. Several individuals working for CCMC and DCF are also named in the suit.
“This case is about defending the basic rights of a family to protect their children by seeking multiple opinions on serious conditions from multiple independent medical professionals,” said Tricia S. Lindsay, the Pileggis’ attorney. “Throughout this unfortunate story, Mr and Mrs Pileggi have been persecuted to the point where they lost custody of their child, simply because they stood up to the state authorities. This is completely unacceptable.”
The facts of the case, as laid out in the complaint filed by Ms. Lindsay’s law firm, state that the Pileggis’ toddler daughter was bitten by a tick and demonstrated symptoms that were consistent with Lyme Disease, including swollen glands and a fever.
Katharine Pileggi, a naturopath, took her child to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center CCMC, where a doctor eventually diagnosed juvenile idiopathic rheumatoid arthritis. The Pileggis refused to accept the diagnosis and the treatment plan. They asked the doctor to test the tick and to check the child for Lyme disease. The doctor refused their advice.
From this point, the Pileggis were pressured into following the treatment plan, and when they refused, they were reported to the Department of Children of Family (DCF) Services. Ultimately, custody of the child was removed, and she was taken into state care.
In desperation, Mr. Peleggi began divorce proceedings against his will because he believed that would be the only way he could see his child. At the same time, Mrs. Pileggi was accused of kidnapping her daughter while on a pre-authorized trip to Florida to seek expert medical help.
Attorney Tricia Lindsay says the Pileggis have suffered severe trauma and life-altering events.
“Connecticut is notorious for violating rights by hiding behind the mask of authority figures in government entities,” Ms. Lindsay said. “Someone has to stand up to the state when they use their positions of power to harm others. If a person’s constitutional or civil rights have been violated, and they don’t have the wherewithal to defend themselves, why would I not help them? It’s my duty.”
The suit was filed with the United States District Court - District of Connecticut; case no. 3:22-cv-01315-AWT.
Link https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/46519455/Pileggi_et_al_v_Mathias_et_al
For further information, please contact:
Tricia S. Lindsay
Attorney
jessamy@tricialindsaylaw.com
(860) 783-8877
https://tricialindsaylaw.com/
About The Law Offices of Tricia S. Lindsay
The Law Offices of Tricia S. Lindsay offers various family law services, including divorce and custody services. We have received favorable settlements for wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment against major healthcare corporations and municipalities. Our employment law business is centered on giving exceptional client service. This means being easy to deal with and using our experience and expertise to deliver a successful outcome. We pride ourselves on our open, down-to-earth approach.
Jessamy Superiodad
Law Office of Tricia S. Lindsay
+1 860-783-8877
jessamy@tricialindsaylaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok