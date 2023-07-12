ThirdAI launches PocketLLM - a free, private Generative AI engine for documents running completely on laptops
Users can now train a large language model (LLM) using just their laptop, without the need for extensive hardware.
PocketLLM simplifies this task as the app trains on your laptop’s CPU within minutes and builds neural model, using your own PDFs and documents and is teachable – so you know it’s tailored to you.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We continue to see a lot of innovation with generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with tools like ChatGPT & Bard, and now ThirdAI, an AI company specializing in efficient & affordable AI training on CPUs, introduces the updated PocketLLM app, revolutionizing the field of generative AI tools by putting privacy and personalization at the front.
— Anshumali Shrivastava
Reports show it took 10,000 Nvidia graphic processing units (GPUs) to train on internet-sourced data for ChatGPT to get where it is today.
ThirdAI’s updated PocketLLM app offers a groundbreaking alternative.
Users can now train a large language model (LLM) using just their laptop, without the need for extensive hardware. And now they will have even more control over the training and fine-tuning processes of their data. The updated PocketLLM app lets users teach the model and customize its performance to their specific needs and requirements on their personal device.
In addition, users can now ask the PocketLLM app longer questions, allowing for a more interactive, specific, and conversational experience removes the hassle of endless results when searches are too generic…or no results at all if searches are too specific.
“Finding specific information from PDFs and documents can be a challenging, time consuming process. PocketLLM simplifies this task as the app trains on your laptop’s CPU within minutes and builds neural model, using your own PDFs and documents and is teachable – so you know it’s tailored to you,” says Anshumali Shrivastava, founder & CEO of ThirdAI, an AI company specializing in training LLMs on affordable CPUs.
“Unlike ChatGPT, the PocketLLM neural search enables users to customize and teach the AI. This allows writers, researchers, legal professionals, financial analysts, engineers, and even students to upload mounds of text files to train their own local neural search engine and get the exact results they are looking for based on their preferences,” adds Shrivastava.
ThirdAI’s commitment to privacy and security is paramount, with all machine learning processes done with the PocketLLM occur locally within the user’s own device, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure and private. This means users can enjoy the benefits of a powerful AI search tool without compromising their personal information.
“Tools exist to help people search text files, but that requires sharing your data with third parties,” says Vinod Iyengar, Head of Product at ThirdAI. “Our solution is private and secure, powered by deep learning algorithms. And it returns results lightning fast.”
The app’s unique multilingual search feature remains intact, allowing users to train and search documents in multiple languages.
“Regardless of the language used for input prompts, PocketLLM will deliver results across various linguistic contexts,” explains Shrivastava.
PocketLLM currently trains on PDFs and DOCX files, with plans to extend its capabilities on all text files formats. The app is available for download on any windows or Mac laptop and desktop here: https://www.thirdai.com/pocketllm/
About ThirdAI: ThirdAI is a Houston-based AI company that aims to make deep learning technology more affordable and attainable for all. It builds and deploys large language models on CPUs without the need for configurations or expensive GPUs. ThirdAI’s models reduce latency, minimize training time, and increase accuracy by retraining only specific parameters when needed, rather than updating the entire AI model. ThirdAI enables companies to train LLMs on their own data with existing hardware, lowering the cost and energy consumption associated with AI training.
For more information visit https://www.thirdai.com/
Vinod Iyengar
ThirdAI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube