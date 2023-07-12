ROBOTICAL SECURES DISTRICT-WIDE ORDER FOR MULTI-AWARD-WINNING HUMANOID STEM ROBOT

Gavin Young, a fifth grader at Laguna Niguel Elementary, controls “Marty” the robot using commands on a tablet in one of the school’s two brand new iCan STEAM Labs. Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer

360 Marty The Robots Rolled Out in Classrooms Throughout the Capistrano Unified School District, Orange County, California

When they learned to use the robots, you would have thought they were having a party. If the teachers had that much fun, I thought, so will the kids.” — Principal of Laguna Niguel elementary, Andrea Meissner

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech robotics company, Robotical, has secured a district-wide order for its multi-award-winning humanoid walking robot, a sale which has seen 360 Martys rolled out in classrooms throughout the Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) estate.

Pupils in CUSD’s 32 elementary schools and two new state-of-the-art STEAM labs are now learning to code with Marty, the leading educational humanoid walking robot and winner of Tech & Learning’s Best of Show at the recent ISTELive conference, Global EdTech 2023 Hardware Award winner and the BETT Hardware Award winner in 2022.

Commenting on the order, Hal Speed, Head of North America at Robotical, said: “Marty is an extremely versatile resource that enables children from as young as four to learn to code in a fun and engaging way. And, to make it as easy as possible for educators to deliver lessons that meet success criteria, we have an online learning portal that houses extensive curriculum-mapped teaching resources. We are delighted that CUSD has chosen to invest in Marty as their primary STEM learning tool and, having seen Marty in action, it seems both teachers and children are all really fired up to learn with Marty.”

It was a sentiment shared by the Principal of Laguna Niguel elementary, Andrea Meissner. In recounting the teacher training that Robotical delivered at the Laguna Niguel elementary – home to the new STEAM labs, she commented: “When they learned to use the robots, you would have thought they were having a party.

“If the teachers had that much fun, I thought, so will the kids.”

Parent Burcu Cevik said that her 7-year-old first-grade son was keen to see the labs and experience their many offerings.

“Once he saw the robots, he was so excited,” Cevik added. “He’s very good at math and science and he’ll love that he can code and program the robots.”

The global education technology market size was valued at USD 123.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030 (Grand View Research, Inc). Offering unparalleled breadth of learning progression from unplugged and block-based programming right through to Python, Marty is a flexible learning tool that grows with students. The physical product is supported with teaching materials that align to national and regional curricula, including CSTA Education Standards (Kindergarten to G9), and complemented by learning activities that enable Marty to be integrated with other areas of the curriculum. Schools can take advantage of a no-obligation two-week free trial before making an informed decision: https://robotical.io/free-trial/