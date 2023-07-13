IBCCES Certifies High Point Arts Council as a Certified Autism Center™, Amplifying High Point's Accessibility Movement

High Point Arts Council completes certification to better accommodate autistic guests and joins the first Certified Autism Destination™ on the East Coast.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Point Arts Council is proud to announce its achievement of earning the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to better assist and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. By aligning with the Visit High Point initiative, the High Point Arts Council further solidifies the city's designation as the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) on the East Coast.

"We are thrilled to have the knowledge of how to welcome more patrons into our space. The disability community is one that anyone can join at any time in their life, and it's so important to have accommodations and modifications for all to feel welcome. The arts are meant to be enjoyed by all. Now we have additional tools to be more inclusive when it comes to programmatic and universal design of our programs, facilities, and services," said Allie Arpajian, Executive Director of the High Point Arts Council.

IBCCES developed programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and offer other accommodations to this growing but underserved part of the community. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity and 1 in 36 children being diagnosed with autism in the US (CDC), the need for more hospitality and entertainment options for these visitors and their families is at an all-time high.

By achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation, the High Point Arts Council joins a growing list of organizations in the area that share the same commitment. This group includes the High Point Library, The Qubein Children's Museum, H Adams Inn, High Point Museum, Courtyard by Marriott High Point, Wingate by Wyndham High Point, Sweet Old Bill's restaurant, Q's Corner, High Point Rockers, Distractions: An Art Entertainment Studio, Hartley Drive Family YMCA aquatics department and Visit High Point. Other organizations in the area are currently undergoing the certification process, reflecting the city's dedication to offering a more inclusive destination as a Certified Autism Destination™ as a CAD High Point provides a variety of lodging and recreation options for travelers to choose from when visiting the area.

As part of the council's dedication to accessibility, the High Point Arts Council, with the support of Visit High Point, will be offering fidget bags at their free summer concert series, Arts Splash. These fidget bags will provide individuals with sensory needs the necessary tools to enjoy the event fully. For more information on dates and locations, please visit the High Point Arts Council's social media pages or highpointarts.org.

Looking ahead, the High Point Arts Council plans to introduce additional sensory-friendly programming and accommodations throughout the year. Individuals and families are encouraged to sign up for the council's newsletter and follow their social media channels to stay updated on the latest offerings and events.

"We extend heartfelt congratulations to the High Point Arts Council for prioritizing inclusivity and working to enhance the accessibility of arts and cultural experiences in High Point. Through specialized training and necessary modifications, they are laying the groundwork for autistic individuals and their families to fully engage in the city's arts scene," shared Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for travel, hospitality, and entertainment organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About High Point Arts Council

Since 1962 the Arts Council has served the arts needs of the community. Our mission is to uplift, unite, and provide an umbrella of support to the arts community. Our goal is threefold:

1. To uplift the creative community by advocating for the arts at a local, state, and national level.

2. To unite the residents of the greater High Point area by providing accessible and inclusive arts programming.

3. To provide an umbrella of support to the creative community through financial assistance, professional development opportunities, and encouraging artistic collaboration.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.