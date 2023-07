South America Carbon Black Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 800.45 Million by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ‘% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-carbon-black-market The growth of the manufacturing sector, the rise in automobile production, and the thriving construction industry are some factors fueling South America carbon black market. The growth in demand for high-performance goods and the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques are the main drivers of the region's overall carbon black production.The adoption of cleaner production techniques and a focus on sustainability are current developments in the carbon black market in South America. To comply with the strict rules set by regional governments, producers are investing more and more in the creation of cutting-edge, environmentally friendly carbon black goods. For instance, in May 2023, Goodyear added carbon black that doesn't rely on the burning of fossil fuels to its most recent ElectricDrive GT tire, which is available as aftermarket replacement rubber for the Tesla Model 3.In the upcoming years, the market is also anticipated to benefit from continuous attempts to raise the general caliber of carbon black items and the creation of novel applications. For instance, in 2022, Nokian Tyres included recovered carbon black in a line of industrial products. The company claimed it was a step in the right direction toward achieving one of its sustainability goals, which is to use 50% more recycled and renewable raw materials in tires by 2030.๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง๐š๐œ๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ฐ-๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐žThe furnace black process segment is likely to generate more than 54% of the market's income. It is widely used due to its excellent productivity, affordability, and high-quality output, making it the area's favorite method for producing carbon black.The furnace black process uses controlled heat decomposition of hydrocarbons to make carbon black with a high degree of purity and consistency, yielding homogeneous carbon black particles with the appropriate qualities. This consistency is essential for end customers in sectors like tire production and the automotive industry, where product performance is critical.๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญDue to its distinct characteristics and wide range of uses, specialty-grade carbon black accounted for more than 85% of the market's revenue in South America. Specialized production techniques are used to create specialty-grade carbon black, allowing manufacturers to modify the properties of carbon black particles to fit particular end-use specifications.Applications requiring high performance, color, and consistency, such as automotive coatings, plastics, and inks, require specialty-grade carbon black. The desire for eco-friendly and sustainable materials is another factor driving the usage of specialty-grade carbon black, which may be utilized to increase the longevity and recyclable nature of products.๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒDue to the increasing demand for high-performance tires in the automotive industry, the tire segment is anticipated to hold a market share of more than 60%. Tires typically employ carbon black as a filler to improve their different properties, such as tread wear, fuel efficiency, lifetime, etc. Carbon BIn the carcasses, sidewalls, and inner liners, carbon black is primarily needed. It can help rubber compounds dissipate heat when applied. In addition to providing abrasion resistance, it also enhances handling, tread wear, and fuel efficiency.๐๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฅ, ๐€๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฆ๐›๐ข๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š ๐Ÿ—๐ŸŽ% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญWith a combined revenue share of more than 90%, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia control the majority of the South America market. Brazil accounted for approximately 64% of global revenue in 2022 and used more than 56.84 K tons of carbon black.The well-established automobile and tire sectors in Brazil, which are the main consumers of carbon black in the nation, are to blame for the country's dominant position in the South America carbon black market. The demand for specialist carbon black grades for high-end uses like automotive coatings and inks has increased along with the growth of the Brazilian construction industry.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/south-america-carbon-black-market In addition, Brazil's advantageous location and sizable domestic market have drawn several foreign carbon black producers, who have established production facilities there to meet local demand and broaden their market position in South America.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ— ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ”% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žAccording to Astute Analytica, the top 9 players control over 56% of the South America market, including Astlett Rubber Inc., BASF SE, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Copa Logistica International Ltda Me, Dow Inc., Imerys, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.The South America market has been seeing increasing competition from Asian producers during the past few years. Due to advantages such as access to less expensive raw materials, government subsidies, and lower labor costs, many firms have been able to provide their products at lower prices. Local and established players have been under pressure and have had to lower their pricing to remain competitive.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:โ€ข Astlett Rubber Inc.โ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Birla Carbonโ€ข Cabot Corporationโ€ข Continental Carbon Companyโ€ข Copa Logistica International Ltda Meโ€ข Dow Inc.โ€ข Imerysโ€ข Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporationโ€ข Orion Engineered Carbonsโ€ข PentaCarbon GmbHโ€ข Tokai Carbon Co., Ltdโ€ข Other major players๐‹๐จ๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Dayco Argentina SAโ€ข Automundial S.A.โ€ข Nexen Tire do Brasilโ€ข Goodyear Tire & Rubberโ€ข Fate Saiciโ€ข Creative Industria e Comercio Ltda.โ€ข Actegaโ€ข Michelin Indรบstria de Pneusโ€ข Metal Printingโ€ข Other Prominent players๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐ž, ๐๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌโ€ข Furnace Blackโ€ข Channel Blackโ€ข Acetylene Blackโ€ข Lamp Blackโ€ข Thermal Black๐๐ฒ ๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐žโ€ข Specialty Gradeโ€ข Conductive Grade๐๐ฒ ๐๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆโ€ข Beadsโ€ข Powder๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Tiresโ€ข Rubber Productsโ€ข Plasticsโ€ข Printing Inks and Coatingsโ€ข Tonersโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offline๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Colombiaโ€ข Peruโ€ข Ecuadorโ€ข Uruguayโ€ข Chileโ€ข Venezuelaโ€ข Rest of South America๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-carbon-black-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 