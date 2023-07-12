South America Carbon Black Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 800.45 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟏𝟐.𝟒𝟖 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟎𝟎.𝟒𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The growth of the manufacturing sector, the rise in automobile production, and the thriving construction industry are some factors fueling South America carbon black market. The growth in demand for high-performance goods and the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques are the main drivers of the region's overall carbon black production.
The adoption of cleaner production techniques and a focus on sustainability are current developments in the carbon black market in South America. To comply with the strict rules set by regional governments, producers are investing more and more in the creation of cutting-edge, environmentally friendly carbon black goods. For instance, in May 2023, Goodyear added carbon black that doesn't rely on the burning of fossil fuels to its most recent ElectricDrive GT tire, which is available as aftermarket replacement rubber for the Tesla Model 3.
In the upcoming years, the market is also anticipated to benefit from continuous attempts to raise the general caliber of carbon black items and the creation of novel applications. For instance, in 2022, Nokian Tyres included recovered carbon black in a line of industrial products. The company claimed it was a step in the right direction toward achieving one of its sustainability goals, which is to use 50% more recycled and renewable raw materials in tires by 2030.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
The furnace black process segment is likely to generate more than 54% of the market's income. It is widely used due to its excellent productivity, affordability, and high-quality output, making it the area's favorite method for producing carbon black.
The furnace black process uses controlled heat decomposition of hydrocarbons to make carbon black with a high degree of purity and consistency, yielding homogeneous carbon black particles with the appropriate qualities. This consistency is essential for end customers in sectors like tire production and the automotive industry, where product performance is critical.
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟖𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Due to its distinct characteristics and wide range of uses, specialty-grade carbon black accounted for more than 85% of the market's revenue in South America. Specialized production techniques are used to create specialty-grade carbon black, allowing manufacturers to modify the properties of carbon black particles to fit particular end-use specifications.
Applications requiring high performance, color, and consistency, such as automotive coatings, plastics, and inks, require specialty-grade carbon black. The desire for eco-friendly and sustainable materials is another factor driving the usage of specialty-grade carbon black, which may be utilized to increase the longevity and recyclable nature of products.
𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Due to the increasing demand for high-performance tires in the automotive industry, the tire segment is anticipated to hold a market share of more than 60%. Tires typically employ carbon black as a filler to improve their different properties, such as tread wear, fuel efficiency, lifetime, etc. Carbon BIn the carcasses, sidewalls, and inner liners, carbon black is primarily needed. It can help rubber compounds dissipate heat when applied. In addition to providing abrasion resistance, it also enhances handling, tread wear, and fuel efficiency.
𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥, 𝐀𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝟗𝟎% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With a combined revenue share of more than 90%, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia control the majority of the South America market. Brazil accounted for approximately 64% of global revenue in 2022 and used more than 56.84 K tons of carbon black.
The well-established automobile and tire sectors in Brazil, which are the main consumers of carbon black in the nation, are to blame for the country's dominant position in the South America carbon black market. The demand for specialist carbon black grades for high-end uses like automotive coatings and inks has increased along with the growth of the Brazilian construction industry.
In addition, Brazil's advantageous location and sizable domestic market have drawn several foreign carbon black producers, who have established production facilities there to meet local demand and broaden their market position in South America.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟗 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟓𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
According to Astute Analytica, the top 9 players control over 56% of the South America market, including Astlett Rubber Inc., BASF SE, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Copa Logistica International Ltda Me, Dow Inc., Imerys, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.
The South America market has been seeing increasing competition from Asian producers during the past few years. Due to advantages such as access to less expensive raw materials, government subsidies, and lower labor costs, many firms have been able to provide their products at lower prices. Local and established players have been under pressure and have had to lower their pricing to remain competitive.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• Astlett Rubber Inc.
• BASF SE
• Birla Carbon
• Cabot Corporation
• Continental Carbon Company
• Copa Logistica International Ltda Me
• Dow Inc.
• Imerys
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
• Orion Engineered Carbons
• PentaCarbon GmbH
• Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd
• Other major players
𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Dayco Argentina SA
• Automundial S.A.
• Nexen Tire do Brasil
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber
• Fate Saici
• Creative Industria e Comercio Ltda.
• Actega
• Michelin Indústria de Pneus
• Metal Printing
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
• Furnace Black
• Channel Black
• Acetylene Black
• Lamp Black
• Thermal Black
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• Specialty Grade
• Conductive Grade
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Beads
• Powder
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Tires
• Rubber Products
• Plastics
• Printing Inks and Coatings
• Toners
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Colombia
• Peru
• Ecuador
• Uruguay
• Chile
• Venezuela
• Rest of South America
