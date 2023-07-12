Quantum Technologies Market to Generate a Valuation of US$ 21.38 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 and is expected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟑𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟒𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to the developments in quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum sensing technologies, the quantum technologies market is developing quickly. As more businesses invest in the creation of innovative technologies, the market is likely to keep growing. When Google revealed its quantum supremacy experiment in 2019, the quantum technologies market saw one major advancement. According to the business, the Quantum computer can complete a calculation that would have taken the most potent supercomputer in the world 10,000 years to complete. Thus, this innovation has significantly affected the global market, with more people being interested in and investing in quantum computing technologies.
Governments and commercial businesses are making significant investments in quantum technology, which has sparked the creation of increasingly effective and affordable quantum devices. In the upcoming years, these investments will help the market continue to expand. For instance, in July 2023, scientists at New Haven-based Quantum Circuits Inc. are working to create and make the first usable quantum computers available to the general public. Leaders of the Yale spinout claim that it will process information more quickly and powerfully than is currently possible with supercomputers thanks to quantum computing technology.
Among the top nations investing in quantum technologies include the U.S., China, and Europe. The National Quantum Initiative Act, introduced by the U.S. government in 2018, provided US$ 1.2 billion for quantum research and development. In addition, China has unveiled the Quantum Information Science Action Plan, which intends to make China a global leader in quantum technologies by 2030.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The computing segment is predicted to account for more than 50% of quantum technologies market revenue share. In order to solve complicated issues that traditional computers are unable to handle, quantum computing is quickly developing. The banking, healthcare, energy, and logistics sectors are utilizing this technology. The market is expanding since it is also being utilized to create novel materials, medications, and catalysts. For instance, in March 2023, the Cleveland Clinic and IBM unveiled the installation of the IBM Quantum System One, the first onsite private sector quantum computer deployment in the United States and the first quantum computer in the world specifically intended for medical research.
𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬
The aerospace and defense segment will account for more than 29% of global market revenue share. A significant user of quantum technology is the aerospace and defense sector, particularly in communication, navigation, and cryptography. For instance, in May 2023, a hybrid quantum-classical communication network was requested by U.S. military researchers in order to enable quantum improvements to information security and covertness on current classical military networks.
The necessity of safe data transfer and communication for the market also emphasizes the significance of quantum cryptography, which offers a higher level of security than its classical counterpart. Companies that need to protect sensitive data and communications will find this additional protection particularly tempting. Quantum machine learning can also improve logistics and supply chain management in the aerospace and defense sector, which will result in cost savings and improved productivity in the quantum technology market.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟑𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America is the largest and most influential quantum technology market, which is mostly comprised of the United States and Canada. Significant government financing, funding for research and development, technological developments, and several cutting-edge initiatives all contribute to the region's market leadership. For instance, the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, and Quantum Valley Investments, a private venture capital firm specializing in quantum technology startups in the quantum technologies market, are all part of the Quantum Valley ecosystem, in which the Canadian government has invested more than CAD 1 billion.
In quantum technology, North America also has significant research and development projects. In order to enable safe communication in the quantum technologies market using quantum entanglement, researchers from the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab, and other institutions are working together to establish a quantum internet. Using a 52-mile-long fiber network, the research has successfully proven the transmission of quantum information.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟔 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟓𝟗% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The quantum technologies market is characterized by oligopolistic competition, in which a few dominating competitors hold a substantial market share. In addition, the top six players capture over 59.2% of the market's revenue, suggesting a highly concentrated market. According to Astute Analytica, with a combined market share of more than 34%, IBM and Microsoft are two of the prominent market players. In addition, IBM is the market leader with a market share of over 18%. Microsoft is a close second with a revenue share of over 16%.
The fact that IBM entered the field of quantum computing first is one of the main factors contributing to its dominance in the market. Since the 1980s, when IBM first began funding quantum computing research, it has been at the forefront of the field's technological advancement. Additionally, the business has invested heavily in creating a robust ecosystem for quantum computing, creating its own quantum hardware, software, and tools, and collaborating with other tech firms and academic institutions.
Large technology corporations that are making significant investments in quantum research and development, including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Alibaba, currently control the market landscape. On the other hand, niche markets like quantum communication and sensing are seeing the emergence of startups and smaller businesses.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• Amazon
• Alibaba Group
• Atos Quantum
• Cambridge Quantum Computing
• D-Wave Systems Inc.
• Fujitsu
• GEM Systems
• Honeywell
• IBM Corporation
• Intel
• KETS Quantum Security
• Microsoft Corporation
• QRATE Quantum Communications
• Quantum Blockchains
• Quantum Xchange
• Rigetti Computing
• Single Quantum
• Toshiba
• Xanadu
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Computing
• Supply Chain Logistics
• Cryptography
• Sensing
• Meteorology
• Cyber Security
• Internet-Of-Things
• Defence
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive
• Banking and Finance
• Education
• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
• IT & Telecommunication
• Manufacturing
• Transport & Logistics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
