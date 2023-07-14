eLuminous Technologies - One of the Top Software Development Companies, Recognized by DesignRush

Brands looking for a top-rated software development company should know about eLuminous Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Explore this PR to note all the vital details.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With global IT spending all set to surpass the USD 1,240 billion mark, the significance of the IT sector is becoming highly evident. More and more businesses are on the lookout for the top software development companies across the globe.Based in western India, eLuminous Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one such name in the software development sector. This organization has over two decades of impressive professional presence and has become a dependable software development company.Team eLuminous Technologies offers IT staff augmentation, custom web application development, offshore software development , and many more. The company has a record of 75% repeat clients and a dedicated team of over 100 software developers. The popular B2B ratings site, Clutch, has placed this firm in the top 5% of IT staff augmentation services.The client reviews on Clutch offer a decent idea of eLuminous Technologies’ services.“Thanks to the eLuminous Technologies team's efforts, the website was launched on time. The team communicated well through Microsoft Teams and kept everyone updated throughout the process. overall, they were efficient, hardworking, and dedicated.” - Director, The Dux Digital.“So far, the client is satisfied with eLuminous Technologies Pvt Ltd's backend developer as they keenly understand the project and elicit essential questions. The team liaises on Slack, Google, and Jira, holding triweekly meetings for progress. Moreover, they always provide solutions when needed.” - CEO, Search Royals. Front-end development companies like eLuminous Technologies have multiple engagement models that help offer clients customized services like web portal development . As a result, it is possible to achieve high ROI by acquiring tailor-made services.The main clientele of this software development company includes Tech Mahindra, Princeton University, Continental, and Novartis. eLuminous Technologies has developers who excel in tools like Flutter, Laravel, .Net, PHP, MS Power Apps, and more.About DesignRush:Founded in 2017, DesignRush has established itself as an authentic and reliable B2B global agency network. It connects businesses with relevant agencies that can cater to their specific project requirements. With a detailed listing of companies from 50 countries, brands can connect with the most trustworthy and reputed vendors. Systematic categorization, ranking, and relevancy are factors that make this marketplace a reputed name in the global corporate scene.About eLuminous Technologies Pvt. Ltd.:Since 2002, eLuminous Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been providing customized website and mobile application development services. It has highly emphasized digital transformation and catered to start-ups, mid-scale companies, and large enterprises. Services like IT staff augmentation and offshore software development enable team eLuminous to provide tailor-made services to clients across the globe. The company has a presence in countries like India, the US, the UK, South Africa, and Singapore.To learn more about eLuminous Technologies, visit www.eluminoustechnologies.com

