Euroconsult mark 40-year milestone with shareholder refresh

As Euroconsult celebrates its anniversary, the company announces a fully integrated future, positioning itself for further growth and enhancing its offering as it reflects on 40 years of strategic reliable guidance for space stakeholders.

New York, Paris, Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, July 12th, 2023 - Leading space advisory firm, Euroconsult, has announced a major process of evolution for the group and its shareholders, as the company seeks to enable and drive forward its next decade of success via a simplified, fully integrated operational structure.

Since its establishment in 1983 Euroconsult has been at the heart of the space sector, providing strategic decision-making assistance to over 1,200 clients across 60 countries to date. Its first-class consulting, market intelligence services are trusted by both government and private organizations, including the likes of ESA, NASA, CNES and JAXA. Starting out by analyzing the impacts of technological innovations on the development of end-user segments, its expanding team of experts has continued to witness, react to, and advise on significant shifts in space strategies and capabilities over the years, perpetually adapting its offering to respond to developments within the sector.

Following the firm’s recent celebration of forty years in the business, it has today welcomed new investor BNP Paribas Development, who will join CEO Pacôme Révillon and the other new and existing shareholders. Meanwhile, a wider restructure will see more responsibility provided to its current management team and some legacy shareholders stepping down. The full integration of all the group's subsidiaries is set to strengthen the synergies between its various businesses, with engineering arm Satconsult moving to a wholly-owned status, in a move that the company believes will simplify operations and ensure that more value is created for customers and partners.

CEO Pacome Revillon, who is among those who have underlined their commitment to the company through significant reinvestment, stated “It’s a thrilling time as we celebrate forty years of excellence in our field, target further growth and welcome the arrival of BNP Paribas Développement to the group.

“Euroconsult increased its size by 60% in the last three years, refining and expanding our operations, whilst reinvigorating our team to ensure we can continue delivering the highest level of value for our clients.

“I would like to thank departing shareholders for the role they have played in our incredible journey so far, with some being present since the company inception. To those new shareholders who have joined us for this next stage in evolution, I wish to share my appreciation for their vision and confidence in the group's high prospects. Finally, I would like to thank the advisers who contributed to the success of this exciting process, including Equideals, Vaughan Avocats and FCN.”

BNP Paribas Développement’s appointment is a boost for Euroconsult, who aim to leverage the relationship with a high-profile investor that aligns with the company’s development model, while allowing the group to retain its independence as a specialist advisor.

On the company’s investment, BNP Paribas Développement’s, Philippe Duny stated, “: As an organization that views the global commercial space sector as a high potential growth area, we couldn’t be more pleased to have joined the Euroconsult family.

We look forward to supporting Euroconsult’s important role in the space ecosystem as they build upon four decades of success, strengthening their group in a manner that aligns neatly with the company’s core values and vision for continual improvement in market intelligence, consultancy services, technology consulting and executive events

& training”.

As with the expanding sector it serves, Euroconsult plans to continue exploring new verticals and applications, staying ahead of competitors by evolving and leveraging space-derived data to provide reliable strategic guidance to space stakeholders.

About Euroconsult

The Euroconsult Group is the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals. Privately owned and fully independent, we have forty years of experience providing first-class strategic consulting, developing comprehensive market intelligence programs, organizing executive-level annual summits and training programs for the satellite industry. We accompany private companies and government entities in strategic decision making, providing end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, bringing data-led perspectives on the most critical issues. We help our clients understand their business environment and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and develop their business. The Euroconsult Group is trusted by 1,200 clients in over 60 countries and is headquartered in France, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. www.euroconsult-ec.com

About BNP Paribas Développement

BNP Paribas Développement is an independent subsidiary of BNP Paribas which has for more than 30 years taken minority stakes in successful SMEs to support their growth and secure their long-term development by facilitating their transmission. In addition to providing the financial resources that permit stability, BNP Paribas Développement's mission is to assist management teams in carrying out strategic medium-term projects. As a minority shareholder we provide our partners with appropriate governance without interference in day-to-day management. They also benefit from the strength of a leading banking group and the experience of a partner with more than 500 diversified investments.







