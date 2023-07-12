Environmental Study Shows: Sonovia’s Innovative Dyeing Technology Dramatically Reduces Pollution in Denim Industry
Environmental Study Shows: Sonovia’s Innovative Dyeing Technology Dramatically Reduces Pollution in Denim Industry
SONOVIA (TASE:SONO)
Sonovia's technology is the ultimate step towards near-zero-impact indigo dyeing. Having partners like Sonovia gives us the courage to take on challenges that until yesterday seemed unattainable”RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonovia’s ultrasonic technology drastically reduces environmental pollution in the denim industry, according to a comparative study released earlier this month.
— Gigi Caccia; CEO and owner of PureDenim
The study that took place over the past two months demonstrates that Sonovia’s technology for dyeing denim reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 60%, water use by 85%, is capable of eliminating up to 99% of polluting wastewater, which is a major concern in the fashion industry, and reduces land utilization by 90%. Traditional indigo yarn dyeing processes are water intensive requiring on average 60,000 liters of water per process, and rely on polluting chemicals such as hydrosulfite.
These findings have not gone unnoticed by industry leaders. The French luxury conglomerate Kering, which owns renowned brands such as Gucci and Saint Laurent, is partnering with Sonovia to install its ultrasonic indigo dyeing technology into their denim production lines.
Made2Flow which conducted the study focuses on environmental impact measurement and solutions specific to the fashion industry. During the research, Made2Flow compiled data from Sonovia about the rate of greenhouse gas emissions, the use of water, the amount of polluting wastewater generated in the process, and the utilization of the land, as part of the collaboration with Kering. The Sonovia data was then compared to data compiled from production lines in the denim dyeing industry.
With jeans being one of the most widely worn articles of clothing worldwide, Sonovia CEO, Igal Zeitun, explains that “Sonovia remains at the forefront of the green revolution, committed to reducing pollution and increasing sustainability in the fashion industry". Zeitun emphasized the significance of the research findings stating, "The dramatic advantages revealed by the comparative study positions Sonovia's jeans dyeing technology as the leading solution in the industry. Our technology not only reduces production costs for manufacturers but also helps the entire textile industry meet regulatory standards, such as with wastewater treatment and greenhouse gas emissions.” Market demand for this innovative solution is set to soar as Zeitun says, “Sonovia is attracting very awakened interest from strategic investors, brands and textile manufacturers and is a testament to the confidence and recognition in our technology".
To learn more about the transformative potential of Sonovia's Sustainable Denim, industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and investors are invited to join the Virtual Showcase on July 20 at 20:00 IST and 13:00 EST. To register and reserve a spot, please sign up here.
CHAI SEAN HERCHCOVICI
Sonovia
508431473398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
We Are Sonovıa