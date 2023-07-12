Drummond joins 25-state coalition opposing Biden Administration's attack on gas-powered vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 11, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond and attorneys general of 24 other states are challenging the Biden Administration’s most radical regulations yet on tailpipe emissions. The Biden plan would forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at a breakneck pace. The proposal aims to boost certain EV sales from 8.4 percent of total vehicle sales today to 67 percent by 2032.

Drummond joined the Kentucky and West Virginia-led coalition in a letter opposing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plan, arguing the move would damage our economy, undermine the reliability of our electrical grids, tax the families and businesses who depend on them, and threaten our national security.

“This draconian proposal would have particularly disastrous consequences for Oklahoma’s economy,” Drummond said. “I am proud to join my colleagues across the nation in fighting back against the continuous and flagrant federal overreach of the Biden Administration. I will always fight to do what is best for all Oklahomans.”

The coalition argues that the aggressive shift to EVs is counterproductive and misguided. America’s power grids not only lack the capacity to accommodate the proposed rule’s new demands but are also not nearly secure enough to handle them safely. The EPA’s plan also hinders U.S. energy independence, thereby making the country less secure.

The attorneys general highlight how the Biden Administration’s fast-and-furious approach to electrification will have devastating consequences for the automotive supply chain. America would be weaker and more dependent on foreign adversaries like China, which supplies many of the minerals necessary for electric vehicles.

The average EV sold for $61,448 at the end of 2022. Now is not the time for the federal government to complicate the manufacturing process for cars and raise the average price significantly. Consumers are already experiencing record inflation, historic gasoline prices, and high utility bills. Since President Biden took office, food prices are up over 18 percent, and energy prices are up over 37 percent. Home prices have also surged more than 27 percent in fewer than three years. Many consumers will be unable to afford EVs even if they want them.

Drummond has filed litigation against several of the Biden Administration’s radical policies, along with joining other coalitions in opposing a controversial Office of Management and Budget rule change, California truck ban and unlawful open-border policies.

To read the letter sent by the attorneys general, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/tailpipe_em... Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are joined by: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

###