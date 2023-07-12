Smart Bed Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Smart Bed Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Bed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart bed market research. As per TBRC’s smart bed market forecast, the smart bed market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

Rapid expansion in the hospitality industry is driving the smart bed market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest smart bed market share. Major players in the smart bed market include Besco Medical, BodiTrak, Hi-Interiors SRL, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Responsive Surface Technology, Sleep Number Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Ultimate Smart Bed, Arjo, BAM Labs Inc., Eight, iNyx, Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Smart Bed Market Segments

1) By Type: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

2) By Application: Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Sales Channels

This type of bed is one that uses sensors and other technologies to collect information about a person's sleeping habits and then self-adjusts to help the person sleep better. This type of beds are an emerging technology that helps in improving sleep patterns, and they come with a wide range of features such as sleep tracking, temperature control, air chambers, app integration, position control, audio playback, self-making, extra furniture, and others.

