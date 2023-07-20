Routing Market Size Expected To Reach $29.21 Billion By 2027

Routing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Routing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s routing market forecast, the routing market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.21 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global routing industry is due to the increasing demand for internet-based devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest routing market share. Major routing companies include Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., NETGEAR, Nokia, Xiaomi.

Routing Market Segments

● By Type: Wired, Wireless

● By Placement: Edge, Core, Virtual

● By Application: Datacenter, Enterprise

● By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Media & Entertainment

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Routing refer to wired or wireless network services performed by network layer devices. The routing process refers to the selection of a path for traffic in a network or across multiple networks. The routing is applied to networks such as circuit-switched networks, public switched telephone networks (PSTN), computer networks, internet, IP address, and others. The routing algorithm, metric and costs initialize and maintain the routing table for the process of path determination.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Routing Market Characteristics

3. Trends And Strategies

4. Routing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Routing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

