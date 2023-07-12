Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.12.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Brady Borcherding, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Executive Director, Office of Government & International Affairs, at the California Energy Commission. Borcherding has been Director of Government Affairs (West Coast) with FuelCell Energy Inc. since 2020. He served as Legislative Director in the Office of State Senator Scott Wiener from 2018 to 2020. Borcherding was a Legislative Aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra in 2017 and in the Office of State Assemblymember Bill Quirk from 2015 to 2016. Borcherding served as a Senate Fellow in the Office of State Senator Bob Hertzberg from 2014 to 2015. Borcherding was a Fulbright Scholar and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin American Studies and Spanish from Washington University in St. Louis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Borcherding is a Democrat.

Stephen “Nick” Joslin, of Mount Shasta, has been appointed to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. Joslin has been a Forest and Watershed Watch Program Manager for Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center since 2021 and Owner of Lemon Remedy LLC since 2011. He was a Geological Technician at North State Resources from 2005 to 2008. Joslin was a Contractor at Carpenter Construction from 2003 to 2005. He was a Site Manager at TerraWave Systems from 2001 to 2003 and Owner of Carapace Sewing from 1997 to 2001. Joslin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geographical Sciences from the University of Oregon. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Joslin is a Democrat.

Guillermo Ceja Jr., of Port Hueneme, has been appointed to the 31st District Agricultural Association, Ventura County Fair Board. Ceja has been President of LiUNA Laborers Local 585 since 2017. He was a Business Agent and Recording Secretary for LiUNA Laborers Local 585 and SoCal District Council of Laborers from 2004 to 2017. Ceja is a member of the Southern California District Council of Laborers and Central Coast Labor Council Chapter Chair. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ceja Jr. is a Democrat.

Miriam Mack, of Ventura, has been appointed to the 31st District Agricultural Association, Ventura County Fair Board. Mack was Executive Director of CASA of Ventura County from 2012 to 2015. She was Economic Development Manager for the City of Santa Monica from 2004 to 2012. Mack was Redevelopment Administrator for Culver City from 1993 to 2003. She is a member of Justice for All Ventura County. Mack earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mack is a Democrat.

Robert Matthew Vanella, of Chico, has been appointed to the 3rd District Agricultural Association, Silver Dollar Fair Board. Vanella has been Manager at Vanella Farms since 1995. He is a member of the Durham Exchange Club, Elks Lodge and the State Future Farmers of America Honorary Chapter. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vanella is registered without party preference.

