The revolutionary digital marketing company is set to bring its uniquely personalized and high-quality ad campaigns to a new regional market.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now! Expands into the Dallas-Fort Worth Market Following Tremendous Success in Phoenix

CETV Now!, a prominent digital marketing company headquartered in Arizona, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth market, marking another significant milestone in the company's remarkable growth trajectory. This development is spurred by the overwhelming success that CETV Now! has seen in Phoenix, where its uniquely customized ad campaigns and high-quality video creation services have revolutionized the local digital marketing scene.

With its innovative approach to commercial environment TV advertising, CETV Now! stands apart in the digital marketing landscape. The company's advanced platform allows businesses to precisely customize when and where their ads are shown to hyper-localized, targeted audiences. Additionally, CETV Now! offers high-quality video creation alongside these campaigns, further enhancing their value proposition.

The Dallas-Fort Worth expansion reflects CETV Now!'s continued commitment to broadening its reach and adapting to meet the dynamic needs of an increasingly diverse client base. "We're thrilled about the opportunities this expansion brings, as it enables us to serve a wider range of businesses and leverage the proven success of our advertising model in a new, vibrant market," said a spokesperson for CETV Now!

The Dallas-Fort Worth area, known for its flourishing business community and diverse demographic composition, presents an excellent opportunity for brands to connect with their ideal customer segment through CETV Now!'s services. As the company rapidly deploys screens across the region, businesses will be able to take full advantage of CETV Now!'s precision-level targeting technology and create localized campaigns that resonate with their target audience.

"Our expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth market is a testament to our robust growth strategy and the confidence we have in our unique advertising solutions," added the CETV Now! CEO Babak Motamedi. "We are eager to help more businesses achieve their marketing objectives through our hyper-localized ad campaigns and premium video creation services."

As CETV Now! establishes its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company reaffirms its dedication to helping brands and businesses maximize marketing results on any budget. Their commitment to delivering exceptional results and revolutionizing the digital marketing landscape is apparent in their ongoing growth and innovation.

For more details about how CETV Now! is revolutionizing the DOOH advertising space, please visit their website at https://www.cetvnow.com/.

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is a pioneering digital marketing company based in Arizona, renowned for transforming the digital marketing landscape with its innovative commercial environment TV advertising solutions. By offering highly targeted strategies and premium video creation services, CETV Now! enables businesses of all sizes to optimize their marketing outcomes, thereby providing an unparalleled brand experience for their target customers within the purchasing environment.

For more information about CETV Now!, including available services and success stories, please contact Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.