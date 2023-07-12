New Trimble Terra Office Workflow Delivers Integration with Esri ArcGIS Pro

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 11, 2023—Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the release of the Trimble® Terra™ Office add-in for Esri ArcGIS Pro. The add-in is a new product in Trimble’s Terra Office suite of desktop solutions for integrating Trimble TerraFlex® field data collection software with GIS systems of record.

The announcement was made today at the 2023 Esri User Conference.

With a streamlined user interface, the new Terra Office add-in for ArcGIS Pro allows a customer to connect TerraFlex workflows directly to their ArcGIS environment from within ArcGIS Pro, Esri’s desktop GIS application. An ArcGIS Pro user can now create and manage TerraFlex geospatial data collection projects without leaving the ArcGIS environment. The add-in enables connectivity to feature services (and hosted feature layers) published in ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise, as well as traditional on-premise enterprise or personal geodatabases.

Organizations that collect data in TerraFlex and bring it into ArcGIS through the add-in will also benefit from being able to use the Trimble Offline GNSS Corrections™ service, for situations where real-time correction services are intermittent or unavailable. Using this service, which is unique to TerraFlex, all data from the field is automatically processed in the cloud without user intervention, and the most accurate real-time or post-processed position is stored for each feature and made available for download through the Terra Office add-in for ArcGIS Pro.

“The Trimble Terra Office add-in for ArcGIS Pro delivers functionality that will allow organizations that have adopted ArcGIS Pro and feature services to leverage the unique capabilities of TerraFlex,” said Gareth Gibson, marketing director, Trimble Mapping & GIS. “TerraFlex, with its support for Trimble Offline GNSS Corrections, can now be used in parallel with the Esri ArcGIS Field Maps application in the same ArcGIS environment.”

Availability

Consistent with the existing Trimble Terra Office add-in for Esri ArcGIS Desktop (ArcMap®), the new Trimble Terra Office add-in for ArcGIS Pro requires an annual subscription of Terra Office Standard. A user with this subscription can use either add-in. Terra Office subscriptions are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners and the software can be downloaded from the Trimble Geospatial website. The Terra Office add-in for ArcGIS Pro requires ArcGIS Pro version 3.0 or higher. For more information: geospatial.trimble.com/products-and-solutions/trimble-terra-office.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.







