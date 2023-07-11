Celebrating Native Hawaiian Advocacy Through Film
To recognize the 180th anniversary of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea (Sovereignty Restoration Day), the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center, Hui Lā Hoʻihoʻi ea Honolulu, and Hawaiʻi Peoples Fund are co-sponsoring the screening of two presentations:
30th Anniversary of The Tribunal
Wednesday, July 12
5 to 8 p.m.
ʻĀina Back
Wednesday, July 19
5 to 8 p.m.
Reserve one of the limited seats available at Aliʻiōlani Hale. Due to copyright laws, the featured films will not livestreamed. If you canʻt attend in-person, the Q&A portion of the presentation will be by Zoom beginning at 6:30 each night.
Click here for more information, including in-person and Zoom reservations.
While the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary provides a venue for diverse discussion, the speakersʻ remarks do not necessarily represent opinions of the Judiciary.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT NOTICE: If you need an accommodation for a disability when participating in a court program, service, or activity, please contact the ADA Coordinator at the Hawai’i State Judiciary Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808- 539-4860 as far in advance as possible to allow time to provide an accommodation. You are also welcome to send an email to adarequest@courts.hawaii.gov or complete the Disability Accommodation Request Form. The Disability Accommodations Coordinator will try to provide, but cannot guarantee, the requested auxiliary aid, service, or accommodation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.