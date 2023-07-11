Celebrating Native Hawaiian Advocacy Through Film

To recognize the 180th anniversary of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea (Sovereignty Restoration Day), the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center, Hui Lā Hoʻihoʻi ea Honolulu, and Hawaiʻi Peoples Fund are co-sponsoring the screening of two presentations:

30th Anniversary of The Tribunal

Wednesday, July 12

5 to 8 p.m.

ʻĀina Back

Wednesday, July 19

5 to 8 p.m.

Reserve one of the limited seats available at Aliʻiōlani Hale. Due to copyright laws, the featured films will not livestreamed. If you canʻt attend in-person, the Q&A portion of the presentation will be by Zoom beginning at 6:30 each night.

Click here for more information, including in-person and Zoom reservations.

While the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary provides a venue for diverse discussion, the speakersʻ remarks do not necessarily represent opinions of the Judiciary.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT NOTICE: If you need an accommodation for a disability when participating in a court program, service, or activity, please contact the ADA Coordinator at the Hawai’i State Judiciary Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808- 539-4860 as far in advance as possible to allow time to provide an accommodation. You are also welcome to send an email to adarequest@courts.hawaii.gov or complete the Disability Accommodation Request Form. The Disability Accommodations Coordinator will try to provide, but cannot guarantee, the requested auxiliary aid, service, or accommodation.