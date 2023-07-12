evolvedMD partners with evidence-based education experts Psych Hub to train best-in-class clinical teams
Committed to delivering improved clinical outcomes, evolvedMD partners with experts at Psych Hub to train and elevate its best-in-class clinical care teams.
— Marjorie Morrison, LMFT, LPCC, CEO & Co-Founder of Psych Hub
To keep their skilled clinicians abreast of the growing and changing needs of patients, leading collaborative behavioral health care provider evolvedMD recently partnered with the continuing education experts at Psych Hub to train a whole new generation of best-in-class clinical care teams.
The move by evolvedMD further cements the company's position as a leading force for good in the collaborative care space, empowering teams with the tools needed to address our most pressing behavioral health challenges at a time when one-in-five U.S. adults experience a mental health illness each year and two-thirds of psychologists report an increase in the severity of illness.
“There is no doubt that many people are hurting and are in need of assistance,” says Sarah Hanchett, LCSW, Vice President of Clinical Services at evolvedMD. “Sometimes it may be social determinant-related such as job loss or a longtime emotional trauma, which manifests itself through unhealthy behaviors. Our relationship with Psych Hub allows our clinical teams to be on the leading edge of research and diagnostic techniques to make better, more informed decisions, so patients may recover and heal as quickly as possible.”
Psych Hub, with offices in Dallas and Nashville, is co-founded by industry pioneer Marjorie Morrison, LMFT, LPCC and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy. The company is a leading provider of evidence-based mental health education, connection, and engagement solutions, offering the only end-to-end platform that empowers the entire mental health ecosystem — patients, practitioners and support organizations.
“We're thrilled to partner with evolvedMD to make an impact every day on the personal and professional lives of clinicians using our products and helping the patients under their care. It's a true win-win,” says Morrison. “The opportunity to improve clinical outcomes through evolvedMD specialists utilizing Psych Hub education solutions is something we hold close to our hearts.”
evolvedMD makes the investment in Psych Hub training, services and technology after securing $14.5 million in Series-A Prime Funding to scale care infrastructure and continue building the clinical delivery team that supports several primary care partners in Arizona, Utah, and Colorado, including HonorHealth, Optum, Integrated Medical Services (IMS), Foothill Family Clinic, Ogden Clinic, Apricus Health, Granger Medical, Premier Family Health and many others.
“Enhanced and expanded training has many positive results, including more efficient screening processes and shorter treatment periods – even saving lives,” Hanchett says. “If patients screen positive for symptoms, they can have their first appointment with a licensed therapist at their preferred primary care practice within hours rather than weeks or months. Time to care goes from months to days, allowing for time to heal rather than suffer.”
Psych Hub training begins this month at all evolvedMD locations systemwide.
About Psych Hub
Psych Hub is on a mission to empower everyone to create a better approach to mental health for themselves and others. Co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub is the leading provider of mental health education, connection, and engagement solutions. Psych Hub offers the only end-to-end platform that empowers the entire mental health ecosystem — the individuals seeking mental health support, the practitioners delivering it, and the organizations supporting them — with evidence-based education, resources, and connection to specialized care.
ABOUT EVOLVEDMD
Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes. evolvedMD is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America.
