Integrity Music Partners with Kingdom Bound Festival
The festival will be held on July 24-26 in Buffalo, New YorkBRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (BRENTWOOD, Tennessee) – Integrity Music is thrilled to partner with Kingdom Bound Music Festival, one of the largest and longest running Christian music festivals in North America. The festival will be held on July 24- 26, 2023, at Six Flags Darien Lake in Buffalo, New York.
Beloved Integrity Music artists Paul Baloche, Thrive Worship, Mitch Wong, Dwan Hill, and Citizens will be performing across the three days. As a part of this new partnership, Integrity Music will also be the featured sponsor of the Integrity Music Worship Experience Tent, where the two organizations will work together to provide resources to worship leaders and church leaders who attend the festival.
"Our vision is to be the trusted partner of the local church globally, where everyone has a part to play in revealing the Kingdom of God together,” said Damien Wong-Ken, Integrity Music’s Director of Marketing. “We’re grateful and excited to team up with Kingdom Bound to create a transformative worship experience where we can all join in lifting up the name of Jesus."
“We are so glad to be partnering with Integrity Music,” said Kingdom Bound festival director Donna Russo. “Integrity Music artists have a long history of being a part of Kingdom Bound, and this new partnership will only expand both organizations’ ability to advance the Gospel through the arts.”
The Kingdom Bound Festival is presented by Houghton University and is returning to Western New York’s Six Flags Darien Lake on July 24-26, 2023, for the annual 3-day music festival. Tickets and more information can be found at KingdomBound.org.
Integrity Music is part of the David C. Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in both the US and the UK, Nashville, Tennessee and Brighton, East Sussex, Integrity Music is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world.
